Press Release Savencia Fromage & Dairy

Viroflay, 25 March 2022

PRESS RELEASE

The Board of Directors of Savencia has, at its meeting this morning, chosen Olivier Delamea to succeed Jean-Paul Torris as Chief Executive Officer of Savencia Fromage & Dairy. In line with the Group's strategy, Olivier Delamea's mission shall be to lead Savencia's in the next steps of its development, with the help of the teams in place, while respecting its culture and independence.

Jean-Paul Torris, after 30 years of commitment to the Group, has decided to step down from his operational role as Chief Executive Officer of Savencia Fromage & Dairy, which he has held since 2016, to take a well-deserved retirement.

The Board of Directors, chaired by Alex Bongrain, paid tribute to him for the consistency, scope and quality of his contribution to the success and development of the Group.

Jean-Paul Torris shall continue to fully assume his duties until September 1st, and shall accompany his successor during a transition period allowing him to develop a good knowledge of our activities.

Olivier Delamea is joining Savencia on April 4, 2022, after having headed the vegetable division of the Avril Group. He started his career within the Danone Group, where he held a number of responsibilities that led him to be the General Manager of Danone France. Sharing the values and mission of the Group, he has a very broad experience in the food industry, from upstream to specialty products. His background and his good knowledge of the dairy ecosystem shall be important assets in his new responsibilities.

"Together with the entire Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Olivier Delamea as the new Chief Executive Officer of Savencia Fromage & Dairy. We are convinced that he shall be able to lead and motivate the Group's teams in order to pursue, with them, our sustainable growth and strengthen our position as a leading player in the dairy sector, in the context of our mission "Leading the way to better food". I wish to thank Jean-Paul Torris for his remarkable contribution to the development of the Group, and for his support to Olivier Delamea in his new role", said Alex Bongrain.

"I wish to thank Alex Bongrain and the Board of Directors for entrusting me with the General Management of the Group during these years. I am proud to have supported its humanist culture, deployed a sustainable growth strategy in France and internationally. I wish to salute all the teams for their commitment, it is with them that we have been able to develop the Group successfully. I am pleased to welcome my successor Olivier Delamea and wish him and all the Group's employees full success in continuing to promote and develop Savencia" commented Jean-Paul Torris.

"It is with enthusiasm and pride that I join Savencia, a family-owned and listed food group, committed to a genuine long-term heritage project. Together with our teams, we shall continue to develop a portfolio of high-quality products and strong, unique brands, and shall continue to defend a positive vision of food that combines pleasure and health. The mission and values of the Savencia Group are major assets in an environment where our industry needs to address the challenges of food, agricultural and environmental transitions," said Olivier Delamea.

About S avencia Fromage & Dairy

Savencia Fromage & Dairy is one of the world's leading milk processors, the second largest cheese group in France and the fifth largest in the world. With a turnover of 5.6 billion euros and 21,900 employees, the group is established in 31 countries. Focusing on cheese and dairy specialities, Savencia Fromage & Dairy is a family-owned and independent group listed on Euronext Paris.

