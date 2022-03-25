Kingsbarn Capital & Development Breaks Ground on Multifamily Project in Carson City, The Marlette

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for homes continues to grow and residents seek new living options, Kingsbarn Capital & Development announced today it has officially broken ground on a 140-unit, garden-style, multifamily development called The Marlette.

Located at Little Lane and Janas Way in Carson City, the apartment complex is being developed on a 6.1-acre site. The community will feature 10 two-story buildings, each with 14 units, a 3,000 square-foot clubhouse, leasing office, fitness center, dog park, a playground, and a swimming pool area complete with cabanas, firepit seating, and an outdoor kitchen for resident use.

"We're really excited to bring a new multifamily offering to the Carson City market. The Marlette development will fulfill a much-needed demand for multifamily rentals in this rapidly growing area," said Kingsbarn Capital and Development President Phil Mader. "The community is only a short distance from the Nevada State Capitol and has great access to nearby shopping, walking paths and restaurants."

The community will be comprised of 80 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, and 60 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. The living spaces will include timeless interior finishes, energy-efficient appliances, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, 8-foot patio sliders, and Wi-Fi.

The construction firm for the project is Neeser Construction, and the architect is Terry Novak of Novak Architecture. The first units are expected to be completed in spring of 2023.

Left to Right - Terry Novak, Mike Neeser, Stephanie Hicks, Hope Sullivan, Phil Mader, Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell, Jeff Pori, Tony Hama, Kevin Chaquette, Steve Jones.









