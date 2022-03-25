OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

25 March 2022

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 25 March 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 3,745,056 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 48.1 pence per share.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 519,906,906 Ordinary 0.1p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53