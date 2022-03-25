China Suntien Projections Accelerate Nearly 50% Year On Year

Tokyo, Japan, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Suntien Green Energy expects net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company in 2021 to rise by 35.7% to 46.9% year over year to between 2.05 billion yuan and 2.22 billion yuan ($324.2 million to $351.1 million), according to a recent filing.

The company has been working hard since the covid outbreak to ensure they remain on track to meet all future deadlines and make sure shareholders can reap the rewards.

Excluding nonrecurring gains and losses, net profit is forecast to jump by 37.7% to 49.3% to between 2.02 billion yuan and 2.19-billion-yuan year over year.

The power supplier attributed the projected improvement in results to higher sales volume and average price of gas, as well as more wind resources and grid-connected power.

China Suntien are on course to meet natural gas demands as the need for renewable energy sources becomes even more of a necessity. The company expects to outperform the broader market and be well placed as the leading company in Asia in the sale of natural gas and wind power generation.

About China Suntien Green Energy Corp:



China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd is a company mainly engaged in the sales of natural gas and wind power generation. The Company operates three segments. The Natural Gas segment is involved in selling natural gas and natural gas appliances to urban gas companies and industrial clients. This segment’s businesses also include natural gas pipeline construction and natural gas pipeline connection services. The Wind Power and Solar Energy segment involves the development, management and operation of wind power plants and solar power plants and sells electricity to grid companies. The Other segments is engaged in the rental of properties and equipment.



