Sport Chain Security said to be in acquisition negotiations

São Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian sports tech startup Sport Chain Security are in acquisition negotiations, a source close to the negotiations has confirmed.



The São Paulo based company, founded in 2019 by Rodrigo Teixeira and Samuel Lanson, has become a leading name in the world of sports technology in just a few years, and works with a host of clubs competing in various elite sports. Sport Chain Security's flagship product is a state-of-the-art analytical platform that offers real time condition analysis and assists coaches in enhancing performance.



Sport Chain Security



Sport has been steadily moving in the direction of data-driven analysis for a number of years, as teams compete for a competitive edge over their rivals. Companies such as Sport Chain Security have become an essential part of the setup for the majority of professional clubs, and their increased importance has been recognized by the markets.



The acquisition will be the latest in a succession within the sports tech industry. Performance analytics company The Sports Office was acquired in 2020 by Kitman, who followed this up with the acquisition of Presagia Sports in 2021. Additionally, London based SBG, a data analysis company specializing in motor racing, was acquired last year by Catapult Sports.



Rumors had been circulating in recent months that Sport Chain Security would be the latest industry acquisition, so confirmation that negotiations are underway won't come as a surprise to many.

