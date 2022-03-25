ABO-Group Environment announces two acquisitions

English Dutch French

Ghent, 25th of march 2022, 18:30 – Press release / Regulatory Information

In addition to the annual results that will be announced today after closing time, ABO-Group reports that it has recently acquired the trading fund of two specialised Dutch companies.

On the one hand it concerns the soil department of Colsen, an agency based in Hulst (Zeeland). This division will be integrated and acquired by ABO-Milieuconsult, the soil division of ABO-Group in the Netherlands.





On the other hand, it involves Geo-Supporting, based in Lisserbroek, which specialises in in-situ geotechnical investigations. The activities and employees will be integrated in Geosonda bv, the geotechnical CPT division of ABO-Group. In addition, part of the shares of A. F. van der Burg Beheer BV, director of Geosonda bv, will be exchanged for shares in ABO-Group of the CEO. This transaction will take place next week.

The CEO, Frank De Palmenaer, says: "These small specialised niche players are an essential reinforcement of our geotechnical and soil consulting services in the Netherlands. ABO will therefore be able to draw on Geo-Supporting's and Colsen’s extensive customer base of many years.”

About ABO-Group Environment

ABO-Group is a specialised, listed engineering office focussing on geotechnology, environment and soil remediation. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-Group Environment nv

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)9 242 88 88

