Proactive news headlines including Tesla, Adastra Holdings, Gamesquare Esports and Trees Corp

New York , March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Tesla deliveries off to a strong start in 2022, Wedbush analysts say click here

Lifeist Wellness ends fiscal 2021 with strong balance sheet to support its transition to recreational cannabis and nutraceuticals click here

Gamesquare Esports says Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore joining subsidiary Complexity Gaming as official creator and part-owner click here

GameSquare Esports inks letter of intent for US$5M credit facility click here

Adastra Holdings (CSE:XTRX) completes submission of its application for Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License click here

Valeo Pharma posts 128% increase in revenue in first quarter boosted by its three lead products click here

Trees Corp makes further amendments to 101 retail cannabis store purchase; sees immediate acquisition of trademarks click here

Versus Systems partners with Diplomat Sports & Entertainment to bring XEO platform to Japanese baseball click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



