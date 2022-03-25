Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Kaufmann Assumes Presidency of the American Academy of Dermatology

MAITLAND, Fla., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery announces that today, board-certified dermatologist Mark Kaufmann, MD, FAAD, begins his one-year term as president of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) at the conclusion of the 2022 AAD Annual Meeting in Boston.

As AAD President, Dr. Kaufmann will lead the world’s largest dermatologic society, representing more than 20,500 physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions. He will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization to the AAD that focuses on government affairs, health policy, and practice information.

“The need and demand for quality dermatologic care continues to grow, and the way in which it is delivered will continue to evolve,” said Dr. Kaufmann. “I look forward to leading the AAD as it continues to advocate for and educate members on innovative ways to provide quality dermatologic care to their patients.”

Dr. Kaufmann joined Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery as Chief Medical Officer in September 2020. In this role, he leads the organization’s physicians and clinical operations and ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care.

“Dr. Kaufmann’s role as AAD President is a strong endorsement of his experience, knowledge, and perspective of dermatology,” said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Founder & Executive Chairman Dr. Matt Leavitt. “We value his leadership and look forward to his lasting impact within our specialty.”

Dr. Kaufmann earned his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine in New York and completed his dermatology residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York. He is a clinical associate professor of the Department of Dermatology Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Dr. Kaufmann previously served the Academy as a member of the Board of Directors and currently serves as an advisor to the Academy’s delegation to the American Medical Association (AMA) Relative Value Scale Update Committee.

