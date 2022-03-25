Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business Reiterates Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion with ROMBA Designated Full-Time MBA and Changes to Dean’s Premier Scholarship.

New York, NY, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global vision and advancements in diversity, and inclusion are at the forefront of successful and equitable businesses – and higher educational programs. Along with a recent STEM designation for its Full-Time MBA program, Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business is pleased to announce changes to the Dean’s Premier Scholarship offerings as well as the school’s “Reaching Out MBA” (ROMBA) partner designation, which will help the Gabelli School continue to provide meaningful support for diverse MBA students and prepare them to lead today’s businesses.

The Dean’s Premier Scholarship, now in its sixth year, awards full-tuition merit-based scholarships to candidates who excel academically and professionally, and who demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service. Each recipient is also assigned an executive mentor, a $20K housing allowance, and receives an additional stipend for a global immersion experience in their second year.

The scholarship criteria will now expand its focus to reach traditionally underrepresented populations in an effort to reaffirm the Gabelli School’s commitment to diversity in business and business education.

As one of the 70 business schools in the world with a ROMBA designation, the Gabelli School will also be able to award competitive, merit-based fellowship packages to MBA students who excel academically and who, through their leadership, support the LGBT+ community.

“Diversity is one of the Gabelli School’s greatest attributes,” said Lawrence Mur’ray, senior assistant dean of graduate admissions and advising. “We are excited to announce our status as a Reaching Out MBA (ROMBA) partner school and to join their mission to increase the influence of the LGBT+ community in business by educating, inspiring, and connecting MBA students and alumni. Building upon a holistic review process grounded in the Jesuit ideal of developing scholars and leaders who will share their talents with the world for the common good, we will leverage our ROMBA partnership to recruit high potential candidates who have an exemplary record of academic and professional achievement, strong leadership skills, the ability to put ideas into action, character and integrity that define their personal and professional lives, and a demonstrated commitment to service, community, and society.”

Each Fellow receives a $30,000 scholarship and access to exclusive leadership programming, including an all-expenses-paid weekend retreat in New York City in July 2022, and access to several other events throughout the year, such as the ROMBA and Out Women in Business Conferences.

“I have been very impressed by the work ROMBA does to promote LGBTQ representation in the business community,” said Thomas Story, one of the Gabelli School’s first two ROMBA Fellows. “After learning about the ROMBA Fellowship, I was particularly drawn to the program’s networking and career-building opportunities.”

Story, who worked in sales prior to enrolling in the MBA program, plans to continue his career in healthcare with an emphasis on marketing. “I truly value the steps Fordham University takes to promote diversity,” he said.

The Fordham University Gabelli School of Business Full-Time MBA:

The Full-Time MBA is the Gabelli School of Business’ flagship two-year program in management and leadership. Selectively enrolling approximately 80-100 students per year, the STEM-designated Full-Time MBA combines industry-inspired hands-on coursework, individualized attention, and extraordinary network development in the heart of New York City. Gabelli Full-Time MBA graduates recently have secured post-graduation placements at Accenture, Blackrock, Deloitte, Gartner Consulting, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, JP Morgan, KPMG, Mastercard, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and dozens of other firms—a testament to the value of studying right where the world’s largest companies do business. Learn More.

