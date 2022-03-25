Triller, who recently announced a go-public transaction with Nasdaq listed Seachange (SEAC), Launches First Of It's Kind Dual Usage Camera Experience on App

Breakthrough innovation for the Creators and users where a user can record and broadcast using both the front and back camera simultaneously.



First time creators and users will have the pro feature of being in a multi camera studio in the palm of their hand.

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller , the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, announced a breakthrough creator innovation where a user can record and broadcast using both the front and back camera simultaneously for iOS users, with Android availability coming soon.

Based on real-time user data, Triller’s updated Combined Capture update brings together the previous split-flow video recording into one seamless flow to allow users to add music or other commentary directly into videos immediately from the initial recording. Previously, users had to choose whether to record video with music or record an OG sound at the start of the process. Today’s updates allow users to seamlessly and easily record and post their Triller content with music enhancement. Additionally, today's Dual Reaction Camera feature enables users to capture from both front and back cameras simultaneously.

Triller is excited to release this feature as part of a new suite of tools for creators. The dual camera feature gives filmmakers a new and easy way to capture their face and a subject’s reaction simultaneously, perfect for prank memes or filming in-game footage. The dual camera is just one way Triller explores innovative technology to give creators new ways to engage with their audiences.

“Our creators rely on a robust video and recording experience,” said Mahi de Silva, CEO of Triller. “Today’s Triller is the first of the main social platforms to offer this experience. This feature creates a streamlined and diversified recording offering that we are proud to host on our app. We are excited to see the new video content due to these exciting upgrades.”

Today’s Triller app updates are available now on the app via iOS.

In December 2021, Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the S4, which was filed recently by SeaChange (NASD: SEAC).

About Triller

Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media and music discovery experience that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes, and with the tap of a button, you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 350 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly using the app to create their music videos. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

