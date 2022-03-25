Inventronics Announces 2021 Year End Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (“Corporation”) (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable television and other industries in North America, today announced its 2021 audited annual and unaudited 2021 Q4 financial results.



For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Corporation reported net earnings of $1,890,000, or 41.0 cents per share, on revenue of $9,843,000 compared to net earnings of $684,000, or 15.5 cents per share, on revenue of $5,640,000 for the 2020 fiscal year. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Corporation reported net earnings of $302,000, or 6.6 cents per share, on revenue of $1,919,000 compared to a net loss of $15,000, or 0.4 cents per share, on revenue of $955,000, for the same period in 2020.

Income Highlights Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Dec 31

2021 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2021 Dec 31

2020 Revenue 1,919 955 9,843 5,640 Net earnings (loss) 302 (15) 1,890 684 Basic earnings (loss) per share 6.6¢ (0.4)¢ 41.0¢ 15.5¢





Statement of Financial Position Highlights (in thousands of dollars)

As at Dec 31

2021 Dec 31

2020 Working capital 1,527 1,078 Property, plant and equipment 2,298 2,310 Long-term debt, including current portion 2,101 2,129 Shareholders’ equity 2,287 1,309

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, electric utility, cable television, oil and gas, electronics and computer services industries in North America. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba. Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IVX.” For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO (204) 717-0487 dstearne@inventronics.com

