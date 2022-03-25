Sortis Holdings Provides Business Update on Board of Director Changes

PORTLAND, Ore., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sortis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SOHI) (“Sortis” or the “Company”), a platform enabling highly scalable, experiential lifestyle brands to accelerate growth and impact, has announced the resignation of two independent directors, Stan Morris and Gary Delorit, effective January 17, 2022.



Morris and Delorit were founding directors for the legacy banking and fund management businesses. They are retiring following their 27 years of service and in conjunction with Sortis’s strategic transition to a collection of scalable lifestyle brands.

“As we continue to position Sortis as a platform business with a focus on brands that spark conversation and move culture forward, we are also aligning our board of directors with the new vision,” said Paul Brenneke, Executive Chairman of Sortis. “With Stan and Gary’s retirement, we anticipate announcing appointments of additional board members who will bring relevant lifestyle industry expertise. I’d like to thank Stan and Gary for their invaluable contributions to our board over the past three decades, and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

About Sortis Holdings, Inc.

Sortis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SOHI) is becoming a collection of brands that combine creative vision with business acumen. Sortis intends to power its brands across hotel & lodging, coffee, food & beverage, and beauty & wellness to drive culture forward, uniting purpose and profit to thoughtfully scale its companies and offer exceptional experiences to its customers. To learn more about Sortis, please visit sortisholdings.com.

