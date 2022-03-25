Circuit Breaker Market Outlook 2022-2030: Production, Consumption, Trade, and Forecast - IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Automatic Circuit Breakers - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Circuit Breaker Market Statistics

Imports 9,312.6 Million USD Exports 9,764.4 Million USD Top Importers U.S., Germany, France Top Exporters China, Germany, France

Circuit Breaker Market Size

The global circuit breaker market amounted to $X in 2021, remaining stable against the previous year. In general, consumption recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when the market value increased by X% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, consumption remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Circuit Breaker Production

In value terms, circuit breaker production rose slightly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Over the period under review, production, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global production peaked at $X in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Circuit Breaker Exports

Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of automatic circuit breakers decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the second year in a row after two years of growth. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, circuit breaker exports rose slightly to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

China represented the major exporter of automatic circuit breakers in the world, with the volume of exports recording X tonnes, which was approx. X% of total exports in 2021. Germany (X tonnes) occupied a X% share (based on tonnes) of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by France (X%) and the Dominican Republic (X%). Italy (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes), South Korea (X tonnes), the Czech Republic (X tonnes), Hungary (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), Sweden (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes) and Poland (X tonnes) occupied a minor share of total exports.

China was also the fastest-growing in terms of the automatic circuit breakers exports, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, India (+X%), the Dominican Republic (+X%), the Czech Republic (+X%), South Korea (+X%), Hungary (+X%), Poland (+X%), Sweden (+X%) and Mexico (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. By contrast, Italy (-X%), Germany (-X%), France (-X%) and the U.S. (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. China (+X p.p.), the Dominican Republic (+X p.p.) and India (+X p.p.) significantly strengthened its position in terms of the global exports, while Italy, Germany, France and the U.S. saw its share reduced by -X%, -X%, -X% and -X% from 2007 to 2021, respectively. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, China ($X), Germany ($X) and France ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global exports. These countries were followed by the U.S., the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Italy, the Czech Republic, Hungary, South Korea, Poland, India and Sweden, which together accounted for a further X saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average circuit breaker export price amounted to $X per tonne, with an increase of X% against the previous year. Overall, the export price, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 an increase of X% against the previous year. Global export price peaked at $X per tonne in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per tonne), while China ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Circuit Breaker Imports

Imports

In 2021, purchases abroad of automatic circuit breakers decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the second consecutive year after three years of growth. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, circuit breaker imports declined modestly to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes), distantly followed by Germany (X tonnes), Saudi Arabia (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes), the Czech Republic (X tonnes), Brazil (X tonnes), the United Arab Emirates (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Vietnam (X tonnes) and China (X tonnes) represented the major importers of automatic circuit breakers, together mixing up X% of total imports. Germany (X tonnes), Saudi Arabia (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes), the Czech Republic (X tonnes), Brazil (X tonnes), the United Arab Emirates (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Vietnam (X tonnes) and China (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, average annual rates of growth with regard to circuit breaker imports into the U.S. stood at +X%. At the same time, the Czech Republic (+X%), Vietnam (+X%), Brazil (+X%), Saudi Arabia (+X%), Russia (+X%), the UK (+X%), Turkey (+X%), Germany (+X%), the United Arab Emirates (+X%) and Spain (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, the Czech Republic emerged as the fastest-growing importer imported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. By contrast, France (-X%) and China (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. The Czech Republic (+X p.p.), the U.S. (+X p.p.), Saudi Arabia (+X p.p.), Brazil (+X p.p.) and Vietnam (+X p.p.) significantly strengthened its position in terms of the global imports, while China and France saw its share reduced by -X% and -X% from 2007 to 2021, respectively. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported automatic circuit breakers worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by France, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in the U.S. amounted to +X%. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Germany (+X% per year) and France (-X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average circuit breaker import price amounted to $X per tonne, with a decrease of -X% against the previous year. In general, the import price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2018 an increase of X% y-o-y. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2009; however, from 2010 to 2021, import prices failed to regain the momentum.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per tonne), while the United Arab Emirates ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Automatic circuit breakers for a voltage > 1.000 V but < 72,5 kV; automatic circuit breakers for a voltage >= 72,5 kV; automatic circuit breakers for a current not exceeding 63 A; automatic circuit breakers for a current exceeding 63 A.

