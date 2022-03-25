Coro Global Inc. Annual Shareholder Meeting Rescheduled to April 11, 2022

Miami, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro Global Inc. (“Coro Global” or the “Company”) a Miami based fintech company, is informing its shareholders that the 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) originally scheduled for March 31, 2022, has been rescheduled for Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:00AM (EDT). Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the related protocols implemented by federal, state, and local governments, the Annual Meeting will be held virtually via video conference.

The record date for stockholder participation is now March 17, 2022, previously the date was March 3, 2022. All stockholders of record as of March 17, 2022, are welcome and encouraged to attend the Annual Meeting. We look forward to all stockholder participation.

The primary purpose of the Annual Meeting will be the election of two (2) Directors. Stockholders will be given the choice to reappoint David Dorr, the Company’s Founder and CEO and Brian Dorr, the Company’s Founder and COO. Alternatively, stockholders may choose to appoint Lou Naser and Rudolph Hueppi, both of whom previously served as Directors at the Company until their joint resignation on August 17, 2021.

At the Annual Meeting, an update will be provided by the Board of Directors and Coro Global’s Management followed by a Question-and-Answer session. For efficiency, all questions must be sent to Investor Relations at ir@coro.global by 5:00PM (EDT) on Friday, April 8, 2022, to be considered during the Annual Meeting. Only questions received prior to the Annual Meeting will be answered by the Board of Directors and Management during the Annual Meeting in conformance with the rules and regulations governed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company’s Bylaws.

Further details of the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting will be described in the Agenda Notice which will be circulated on April 1, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of March 17, 2022, in accordance with the Bylaws. The Company further encourages stockholders to read all available public filings, prior to attending the Annual Meeting, to be abreast of the current status of the Company. The company’s SEC filings can be found here .

The filings related to the company’s current litigation can be assessed on the website of the 11th Judicial Circuit for Miami-Dade County, Florida, under a search for the following two (2) Cases, 2021-022393-CA-01 and 2021-024565-CA-01. Or alternatively by searching by Party Name “Coro Global” on the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts website . Coro Global Inc. looks forward to its stockholders’ participation in the Annual Meeting and to renewal of its positive trajectory.





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology, and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.



Investor Relations

1(866) 806-2676