FREY: More Than Just A GameFI Ecosystem, Begins The Whitelist Event

Melbourne, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frey team is pleased to introduce itself to the community, as it moves towards the Whitelist Event. FREY, a comprehensive ecosystem focused on exploring the gamefi world, looking at the current market cap, active player base, and industry players, and emerging trends in the space.



FREY is distinct because it expands the use of blockchain from simple value transfer, to more complex metaverse applications, such as FREY DAO, GameFi, NFT, and there will also be plans including but not limited to FREY Pocket and FREY smart-chain in the future.



FREY‘s main line of comparison lies within the traditional gaming market with the same players being targeted as their audience. It is innovating a new unobtrusive way of connecting an exciting virtual world to blockchain features. FREY aims to attract millions of gamers, and to associated greater opportunity for revenues.

Decentralized governance (DAO)

The decentralized chain operation of FREY is inseparable from the governance of DAO. DAO keeps running through intelligent contracts, and encodes transactions and rules in the blockchain. For FREY, it has various advantages and realizes openness, justice, no intervention and autonomous operation.

FREY will ensure the release and development of its own ecological applications until the FREY community is established to maintain itself completely decentralized. FREY's DAO governance adopts the incentive mechanism of general certification, which will be used as the value storage carrier to capture and solidify the growing value of the protocol network.

Framework of FREY

FREY platform architecture is composed of several components. In terms of blockchain integration, we have a traditionally backend running on the cloud to support our web frontend. An S3 bucket is used to store the asset of the artist before they get minted.

While we currently guarantee the privacy of the artist work (to protect their work from being copied prior to minting), we envision later a system that would prevent even us to peek at the artist work pre-minting.

Here is an overview of the overall architecture with all components represented.

FREYGLOBAL Foundation

The FREY project was initiated by the FREYGLOBAL FOUNDATION. In the exploration of the Metaverse and GameFi ecology, FREY's success is inseparable from the strong support of the Foundation. With the strong financial and technical strength of the foundation, FREY has reached a consensus on cooperation with many platforms in the industry. The FREYGLOBAL FOUNDATION will continue to help the development of the FREY project and contribute to the development of the blockchain industry.

FREYGLOBAL FOUNDATION is active in a variety of capital markets, establishes a professional financial management team, identifies and captures investment opportunities in the global digital financial market through resource integration, risk management and quantitative research, and creates value for customers.

FREY Vision Ahead

- FREY IDO SALE: FREY will be holding IDO on DODO Platform, giving out 1500 Whitelist spot for random winners.

- Blind box sale: users will draw various game items through the blind box sale.

- FREY games launched: the first launched game will be the Farm&fun, which is one of popular games in the FREY ecosystem.

- Open DEX trading pairs: to bring users a better trading experience, more DEX trading pairs will be opened.

- FREY Wallet application launched: the FREY Wallet is under development and will bring users a special wallet application experience in the future.

- FREY Chain application launched: through the combination of GameFi, Wallets and Public-chain, FREY will bring users a complete and free virtual world.

- DEX applications developed: DEX Apps will have more market advantages, which is also one of the focuses of FREY in the future.

- More ecological development and cooperation: for the exploration of blockchain, metaverse, GameFi, DeFi, NFT, and DAO, FREY will never stop.

Details about FREY IDO SALE & Whitelist contest

The Whitelist Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfiC91iU0Ve1tCVHzmXlCa9PefZXnDcqxblfw189LgJ6eFGDQ/viewform

Launch date: April 6th

Crowdpooling Token Allocation: 150,000 FREY

Crowdpooling Hard Cap: 150,000 USDT

Crowdpooling Token Price: 1 FREY = 1 USDT

Personal Hard Cap: 200 USDT

Whitelist slots: 1500

Vesting mechanism: TGE 50%, Linear vesting in 2months

Mainnet: BSC Bep-20

Timeline: Whitelist campaign and address collection (March 25th - April 4th). Crowdpooling Start Time: 20:00 PM April 6th, 2022 UTC+8 (Singapore Time). Crowdpooling End Time: 20:00 PM April 9th, 2022 UTC+8 (Singapore Time). Token TGE (April 10th).

Note: FREY contracts have passed CERTIK security audit. All USDT obtained through FREY IDO SALE will be used to add liquidity and have liquidity protection mechanisms.

Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Freyglobal

Telegram: https://t.me/Freychat

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frey_global

Medium: https://medium.com/@Freyglobal

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi2n17XqXT-UejlG1YaBP8w



