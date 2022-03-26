Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Corcept, Verra, Core Scientific, and Applied Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT), Verra Mobility Corp. (NASDAQ: VRRM), Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ), and Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT)

On December 8, 2021, Corcept disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[o]n November 15, 2021, the Company received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey (the ‘NJ USAO’) pursuant to Section 248 of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) seeking information relating to the sale and promotion of Korlym, Corcept’s relationships with and payments to health care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym.” Corcept further disclosed that “[t]he NJ USAO has informed Corcept that it is investigating whether any criminal or civil violations by Corcept occurred in connection with the matters referenced in the subpoena.”

On this news, Corcept’s stock price fell $3.71 per share, or 16.91%, to close at $18.23 per share on December 8, 2021.

For more information on the Corcept investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CORT

Verra Mobility Corp. (NASDAQ: VRRM)

On February 28, 2022, Verra Mobility announced that it filed a notice of late filing with the SEC, because it will not be able to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 by the due date of March 1, 2022, and the Company is not expected to do so within the allowable 15-day extension period.

Further, Verra Mobility announced that “[d]uring its year-end 2021 financial statement review process, Verra Mobility . . . determined that revenues from the Company's recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company’s Audit Committee is conducting an investigation of the circumstances surrounding these issues to determine, among other things, whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021.”

On this news, Verra Mobility’s stock dropped as much as 7.6% during intraday trading on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Verra investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VRRM

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ)

On March 3, 2022, market analyst Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific “has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC.” Moreover, the Company had “waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days” from the time of the report, showing that "insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders.”

On this news, Core Scientific’s stock fell $0.72, or 9%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Core Scientific investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CORZ

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT)

On January 3, 2022, Applied Therapeutics issued a press release “provid[ing] a regulatory update on the AT-007 Galactosemia program.” In the press release, Applied Therapeutics announced that “[f]ollowing discussions with the FDA at the end of the year, the Company has decided to hold on submitting an NDA for AT-007 for treatment of Galactosemia pending additional discussions with the agency. Although the Galactosemia program had previously been discussed in the context of an NDA for Accelerated Approval based on reduction in galactitol, the FDA has now indicated that clinical outcomes data will likely be required for approval.”

On this news, Applied Therapeutics’ stock price fell $1.77 per share, or 28.46%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $4.45 per share on January 5, 2022.

For more information on the Applied Therapeutics investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/APLT

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com