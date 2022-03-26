Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends Set to Release in the First Half of 2022

LONDON, March 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends scheduled to release in the first half of 2022. BBF Limited plans to officially launch Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends, a P2E (Play-to-Earn) game based on The Pinkfong Company's Baby Shark IP license, in the first half of this year. With the most viewed video in YouTube history, Pinkfong's Baby Shark has been recognized as one of the most notable cultural phenomena across the globe.



Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a game that combines the popular classic bubble shooter game genre that everyone is familiar with and enjoys and the battle royale game style in which multiple users compete against each other in real-time. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends consists of 101 Battle Royale, Team Battles, Single Play mode, and many more game modes to come.

Characters, equipment, and items acquired in the game can be issued as NFTs which can be used to mine with the DeFi system called 'GameFi.' This system allows for open NFT transactions between players. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends plans to issue and operate on two types of virtual currencies: 'BBF,' a governance coin, and 'FRD,' a utility coin.

"Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends was developed with inspiration from classic games that anyone could easily play and enjoy to provide users with constant enjoyment as well as to lower the hurdles for game learning as much as possible," said Troy Choi, the CEO of Day1 Entertainment and Founder of BBF Limited. "Through the combination of the world-renowned Pinkfong Baby Shark IP and popular game genres, we hope that more people can enjoy the P2E games through Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends which can be easily played by anyone and anytime."

Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is planned to be launched worldwide, except in countries with legal restrictions and issues.

