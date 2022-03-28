SAITECH Joins Two International District Heating Associations: Euroheat & Power (EHP) and The International District Energy Association (IDEA)

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAITECH Limited ("SAITECH" or the “Company”), an energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates bitcoin mining, heating and power industries, headquartered in Singapore, today announced it has joined two nonprofit international district heating associations, including Euroheat & Power (EHP) which is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, and the International District Energy Association (IDEA) which is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts of the United States. Both organizations have extensive experience and network in global district heating and cooling associations, leading energy and energy service companies, utilities operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, universities, research institutes and consultancies who are actively promoting sustainable heating & cooling and decarbonization of this sector.



EHP is one of the major heating and power industry associations in Europe and has over 130 membership organizations including most energy and energy service key players across European countries, such as ENGIE (France), E.ON (German), Vattenfall (German), Fortum (Finland), SVP (Netherlands), VEKS (Denmark), Alperia (Italy), and world leading heating & cooling equipment engineering and manufacturer groups such as Siemens (Switzerland), ABB (Denmark), Danfoss (Denmark), Uponor (Finland), Vexve (Finland), Veolia (France) etc. EHP is in active dialogue with EU energy policy makers and advises its members on all relevant EU policy developments and work to drive forward the sustainable heating and cooling in Europe and beyond.

IDEA is a nonprofit industry association founded in the United States in 1909. It has a membership of over 2,400 industry professionals representing more than 30 countries around the world and from across the district energy industry. IDEA leads the members’ efforts on providing reliable, economical, efficient, and environmentally sound district heating, district cooling, and combined heat and power. Its membership organizations have covered most leading heating & cooling equipment manufacturers, utility companies, campus energy systems, and service providers specially in the United States and Canada, including AB Holdings, AECOM, Aecon Utilities, Akron Energy Systems, Archaea Energy, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Johnson Controls, NextEra Energy Resources, Siemens Energy, Unison Energy, Veolia North America, Vicinity Energy etc.

“We are excited to join the membership of these two reputable and influential global district heating organizations,” said Mr. Arthur Lee, Founder and CEO of SAITECH. “An overlooked fact is that heating is actually the world largest energy end-user consuming almost 50% of global final energy, which is significantly more than electricity (20%) and transport (30%). It also produces 40% of global carbon dioxide emissions. The emerging high-performance computing (HPC) datacenters, with Bitcoin mining as the fastest growing type, brings both challenges and opportunities to players in traditional heating & cooling and power industries globally and we look forward to share with them our innovative SAIHUB CAB which offers a negative Green Premium solution that can truly drive forward the heating industry’s decarbonization.”

SAITECH expects to collaborate with global leading energy and energy service companies, utilities operators, heating equipment manufacturers, universities and research institutes with support from the two organizations to promote clean heating with Bitcoin’s innovation and SAITECH’s liquid cooling expertise. On March 16, 2022, the Company announced to stream its first annual corporate event SAI TIME 2022 virtually on March 30, 2022 to introduce key features of SAIHUB 3.0 -- the Company's integrated solutions and products that are being launched in the global bitcoin mining, heating and power markets to improve energy efficiency across the three industries. For more information or registration of the event, please visit https://sai.tech/sai-time-2022/

About SAITECH

SAITECH is an energy saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power and heating industries. SAITECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, which utilizes waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAITECH strives to globally become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company, while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power and heating industries. For more information on SAITECH, please visit https://sai.tech/ .

About Euroheat & Power

Euroheat & Power is the international network for district energy, promoting sustainable heating and cooling in Europe and beyond. It’s a non-for-profit association headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, which unites the district energy sector. For more information, visit: https://www.euroheat.org/

About International District Energy Association

The International District Energy Association is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit industry association founded in 1909 as the National District Heating Association in the United States. For more information, visit: https://www.districtenergy.org/