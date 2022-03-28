English Finnish

Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has now completed its share buyback programme. The repurchases of shares began on 4 October 2021 and ended on 25 March 2022. During that period, Sampo repurchased 17,128,505 of its own shares at an average price per share of EUR 43.79. The amount corresponds to 3.08 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by approximately EUR 750 million.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc’s capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled.



