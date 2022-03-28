Annual Financial Report

ENDEAVOUR PUBLISHES

2021 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

London, 28 March 2022: Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) announces that it has today published its Annual Report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report and Accounts”), which will be available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.endeavourmining.com.

Hard copies of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts will be mailed in due course to those shareholders who have elected to receive them.

In compliance with paragraph 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the 2021 Annual Report is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The document will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

An announcement regarding the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, including the Notice of Meeting, will be circulated in due course.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio



VP – Strategy & Investor Relations



+44 203 640 8665



mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner



+44 7974 982 458



ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto



John Vincic, Principal



+1 (647) 402 6375



john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Attachment