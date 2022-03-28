Proactive news headlines including Gascoyne Resources, Tempest Minerals, Silver Mines and DomaCom Australia

Sydney, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) is undertaking a capital raising of up to $19 million to underpin the next phase of a near-mine exploration and production growth strategy at the 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Mine in Western Australia. Click here

Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) has soared on a new copper discovery described as "spectacular" that was uncovered during a drill program at the Orion target, part of the company’s flagship Meleya Project in Western Australia. Click here

Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has intersected visible gold for the first time ever during an underground resource drilling program at the Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in Central West New South Wales. Click here

DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) has added 40 new NDIS-supported properties across Australia to its portfolio, increasing the company’s funds under management to $114 million. Click here

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (ASX:EXL, OTCQB:ELLXF) has initiated a cost reduction program which is expected to reduce annualised operating costs by about A$3.2 million. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd’s (ASX:TEG) joint venture partner, Pilot Energy (ASX:PGY), has completed the first stage of the Mid West Blue Hydrogen (Blue H2) and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) study centred on the Cliff Head Oil Field. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF), which is developing a new class of Synthetic Anti-infectives, has received A$3,084,955.19 cash as part of a Research and Development Tax Incentive rebate from the Australian Tax Office for the year ending June 30, 2021. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) is trading higher after receiving authorisation from the Government of Navarra to build on non-urbanised land, the electricity line to the mine site at its Muga Potash Project in Spain. Click here

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) has begun its maiden 1,000-metre diamond drill program at the Patricia Gold Project and already intersected visible gold. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) is ramping up its gold tailings operation at the Mineral Hill Mine in western New South Wales. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned, Canadian-based psychedelics company Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. has completed several milestones that will allow it to progress its first psilocybin mushroom harvest and other product development initiatives. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) has extended the production timeline of the Sissingué Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire out to March 2026 after completing an updated life of mine plan (LOMP) for the mine and its satellite deposits Fimbiasso and Bagoé. Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has confirmed consistent, high metallurgical recoveries for gold, copper and silver from ongoing metallurgical studies at its flagship Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) in southern Western Australia. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) is accelerating exploration at its Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project in Queensland with an initial reverse circulation drilling program of around 10,000 metres underway. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has completed a placement to raise approximately $2 million (before costs) at an issue price of $0.095, representing a 2.6% discount to the 5-day VWAP last closing price. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) continues to be highly encouraged by progress at its oil and gas assets in western Canada with a resource update completed for the Montney acreage and a reserves evaluation for subsidiary Blackspur Oil Corp encompassing the Brooks and Thorsby projects. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) will begin its major resource expansion drilling campaign this week, with the drill rig on site at its flagship Paradox Lithium Project in Utah in the USA. Click here

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) is initiating an update to the 2018 Low-pH Feasibility Study on its flagship 100%-owned Lance Project in Wyoming, US, ahead of considering a final investment decision on restarting production. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has intersected anomalous nickel, cobalt and platinum group element (PGE) mineralisation in the first pass of aircore drilling at Jimberlana and Mission Sill prospects of the Norseman Project in Western Australia. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has made headway with engineering and environmental permitting work for its 2.8-gigawatt Tiwi Islands green hydrogen export project. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) is set to commence its Phase 2 diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at its 100%-owned Hermitage project at Tennant Creek after returning “spectacular results” from the first phase. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has formalised its joint venture (JV) agreement with Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, satisfying all conditions for Ganfeng’s US$170 million investment in the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, with both companies now holding a 50% interest in the JV. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary Motorverse Corporation has launched the Torque Squad project - a collection of 8,888 racing avatar NFTs called ‘Torqies’. Click here

