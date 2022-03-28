The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|3,945,983
|340.87
|1,345,071,855
|21 March 2022
|49,982
|362.12
|18,099,547
|22 March 2022
|31,000
|375.69
|11,646,356
|23 March 2022
|33,000
|377.30
|12,450,837
|24 March 2022
|33,000
|368.54
|12,161,728
|25 March 2022
|35,000
|364.95
|12,773,261
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,127,965
|342.11
|1,412,203,583
With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,159,260 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.58% of the share capital.
As of 22 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,009,579 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
