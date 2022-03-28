IncubEx and Trayport Announce the Successful Launch of The Voluntary Climate Marketplace

CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncubEx, a Chicago-based privately held company that designs and develops new financial products in global environmental, climate risk and related commodity markets, and Trayport Limited (Trayport), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group, announced the successful launch of The Voluntary Climate Marketplace (TVCM) on March 25 with the first transaction for 25,000 Vintage 2020 Verra VCS CORSIA eligible carbon offsets, successfully executed at $6.25 per ton.

TVCM, operated by IncubEx and powered by Trayport's Joule platform, offers carbon offset projects from five of the leading offset registries and allows participants to choose specific attributes including type, vintage, geography, size and price - all on an independent trading platform with live bids and offers.

"This successful launch and first transaction on TVCM are emblematic of the interest in the global carbon offset market, which is poised to scale in the coming years," said Dan Scarbrough, President & COO of IncubEx. "With TVCM we can expand market access to build a global venue for carbon offsets viewable alongside global environmental compliance markets which have become more interrelated."

The voluntary carbon offset market has grown in recent years with more corporations pursuing enhanced sustainability and net-zero goals. Last year, for the first time, voluntary carbon markets topped more than $1 billion in notional value traded globally, according to data from EcosystemMarketplace[i].

"Global buyers and sellers have been looking for a proven trading platform for carbon offsets, which Trayport's Joule provides," said Peter Conroy, CEO, Trayport. "TVCM offset contracts are complementary to the extensive environmental and energy markets that are available through Joule with more than 6,100 traders worldwide using the trading screen. We're excited to provide our platform to new and existing customers, and bring price transparency, liquidity and a streamlined back-office process to the voluntary carbon offset market."

TVCM is an open marketplace for buyers and sellers of offsets, connecting to the leading offset registries including: Gold Standard, Verified Carbon Standard (Verra), Climate Action Reserve, American Carbon Registry and WCI ARB, each of which is recognized by The International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA). Trayport offers access to other listed environmental compliance markets covering Europe, the UK and North America within a single screen.

For more information on TVCM: please visit www.TheVCM.com.

About Trayport Limited

Trayport is the primary network and platform for European wholesale energy markets. Our network and solutions support the growth of our clients and trading markets. Our solutions are used worldwide by traders, brokers and exchanges in multiple asset classes across OTC and cleared markets. Trayport Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about Trayport Limited, visit our website at www.trayport.com.

About IncubEx

IncubEx is an incubator for products, services and technology solutions in environmental markets with partners and stakeholders to design and develop new financial markets, technologies and trading solutions in global environmental, climate risk, and related commodity markets. IncubEx serves as the operator of The Voluntary Climate Marketplace (TVCM). The company also works in conjunction with its global exchange partner, European Energy Exchange (EEX), and its U.S. subsidiary, Nodal Exchange. The IncubEx team is led by former key executives from Climate Exchange, which pioneered exchange-based environmental trading and CCX, the world's first and only voluntary, but legally binding greenhouse gas emission reduction and trading program. IncubEx, a privately held company founded in 2016 with offices in Chicago and London, is uniquely positioned to capture these opportunities globally with its partners. For more information, please visit https://theincubex.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Jim Kharouf

Communications Director

IncubEx, Inc.

+1 (773) 391-0439

jim.kharouf@theincubex.com

Asif Iqbal

Head of Marketing and Communications

Trayport Limited

+44 (0) 207 960 5500

media@trayport.com

[i] https://www.ecosystemmarketplace.com/articles/voluntary-carbon-markets-top-1-billion-in-2021-with-newly-reported-trades-special-ecosystem-marketplace-cop26-bulletin/

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment