FXCM February Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

LONDON, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of February in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.



FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 16 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM’s stock basket website (https://www.fxcm.co.uk/stock-baskets/).

The top of the most traded stocks in February saw little change, but the bottom part of the list contains some bolters. EV company Rivian’s continual steep decline caught the attention of FXCM traders as they try to catch some of the action of a company that only a few months ago was trading above $170 but has declined over $100 since December. Last month also saw the return of Google and Pfizer to the top ten.

On the stock basket side, Crypto Stocks continues its steady rise up the ranks since its recent product launch, largely at the expense of the Chinese-focused baskets, which have declined to their lowest positions since inception. But it was the drastic rise of pandemic impacted baskets WFH and Travel that catches the eye, as the global restriction from the Omicron variant diminishes and traders try to ride the wave of the potential impact on the respective baskets.

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Company Symbol 1 - Tesla Inc TSLA.us 2 ↑3 Facebook (Meta Platforms Inc) FB.us 3 ↓1 Amazon.com Inc AMZN.us 4 ↓1 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR BABA.us 5 ↑5 NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.us 6 ↓2 Alibaba Group (HK) BABA.hk 7 ↓1 Apple Inc AAPL.us 8 ↑27 Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.us 9 ↑10 Alphabet Inc (Google) GOOG.us 10 ↑17 Pfizer Inc PFE.us





Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Sector Symbol 1 - Big US Tech FAANG 2 ↑9 Travel TRAVEL 3 ↑4 Cryptocurrency Stocks CRYPTOSTOCK 4 ↓2 Airlines AIRLINES 5 ↑10 Work From Home WFH 6 ↓3 China Tech CHN.TECH 7 ↓3 China Ecommerce CHN.ECOMM 8 ↑1 Big China Tech (HKD Basket) ATMX 9 ↓4 ESports & Gaming ESPORTS 10 ↓4 Cannabis CANNABIS

Past Performance and popularity is not an indicator of future results.

Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

63% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. Losses can exceed your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au.

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/markets).

