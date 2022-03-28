InterDigital’s Gaëlle Martin-Cocher Elected Vice Chair of the ITU-T Telecommunication Standardization Advisory Group (TSAG)

WILMINGTON, Del., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, applauded the election of Gaëlle Martin-Cocher to serve as Vice Chair of the Telecommunication Standardization Advisory Group (TSAG) within the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).



The TSAG is an advisory body for the ITU-T study groups addressing a range of issues, including ICT service provision, economic and policy implications, future networks and cloud, content delivery platforms, broadband cable and TV, the Internet of Things, and more. The TSAG oversees ITU-T work programs and methods, relationships with International Organization for Standardization (ISO), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), and other standards development organizations and consortia.

“We celebrate Gaëlle for her recent election to Vice Chair of the ITU-T TSAG, not only for the hard work and collaboration that earned her this position, but also for the ways her leadership will help shape the impact of the organization,” said Henry Tirri, CTO, InterDigital. “Our participation and leadership in influential consortia like ITU-T help lay an important path for industry.”

In addition to her new Vice Chair role, Ms. Martin-Cocher serves a second term as a TSAG representative in the IEC SMB / ISO TMB / ITU-T Standardization Programme Coordination Group (SPCG), responsible for identifying strategic areas of coordination between the three organizations when new fields of technical activity are proposed.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.