Synaptics Launches Katana Edge AI Kit To Accelerate Development of AI Vision and Sensor Fusion Applications for the IoT

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced an Edge AI evaluation kit (EVK) for the rapid development and prototyping of artificial intelligence (AI) applications at the edge. Based on the Synaptics® low-power Katana system-on-chip (SoC) platform, the kit combines vision, motion, and sound detection hardware and software with wired and wireless connectivity to simplify the design and development of edge AI for the Internet of Things (IoT), including smart home, building, industrial, and monitoring applications.



Demonstrations of the kit and technical sessions around Katana will be given at the tinyML Summit this week (March 28-30) where Synaptics is a Platinum sponsor.

The edge AI hardware market is projected to reach $38.9 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 19 percent from 2021, according to Valuates Reports.1 Applications driving this growth include automotive and consumer electronics, both of which have a need for the real-time, low-latency response edge AI enables. While power consumption and size constraints are challenges for the implementation of an edge semiconductor, according to the report, the rise in demand and adoption of AI products and services is expected to create lucrative opportunities.

Synaptics Katana Edge AI EVK accelerates development of applications in smart-home security and assisted living, industrial vision solutions, smart-buildings, and smart-cities. “The market for low-power edge AI solutions is characterized by a broad spectrum of applications that have specific use case requirements,” said Ananda Roy, Sr. Product Manager, Low-Power AI, at Synaptics. “What they have in common is that they all require intelligent and efficient detection and analysis of image, audio, voice, and motion data.”

In some instances, various sensor fusion algorithms are required to provide more accurate—and actionable—data. “Edge AI and sensor fusion are complex, multifaceted fields of application development and we know from experience that our customers benefit most by having a more complete platform of hardware, software, wireless connectivity, and technical support to get their IoT concepts to market,” Roy added.

Katana Edge AI EVK Highlights:

Baseboard with the Katana SoC with advanced neural network engine for low-power edge AI processing

Sensors for imaging, audio, voice, and motion

Synaptics Wi-Fi + Bluetooth low energy (BLE) wireless connectivity module

Accessories for people detection application development, including mounting bar and clips for overhead camera

Cabling

Batteries

Enclosure

Instructions and software

