Canada Pet Food Market Report 2022: Canadian Pet Food Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 4.56 Billion by 2027

Canadian Pet Food Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 - 2027

According to the research Fish and Cats account for more than 8 Million of the total pet population, whereas Dogs account for more than 7 Million for the year 2020. Cats and dogs remain the primary focus of the pet food industry as tropical and other pet's likes, fish, indoor birds, small mammals, including guinea pigs, rabbit's ferrets and rodents, are not as popular amongst Canadian pet owners. Nevertheless, there is less interest in unusual pets, leading to slow but stable market growth in retail sales in other pet food. Growth in pet populations, ownerships, and pet food retail sales domestically and internationally allows Canadian pet food producers to maintain and increase their presence and distinct brand image within domestic and global markets.



Dog Food has the Highest Pet Food Market in Canada

Based on Food types, Dog food was the leading pet food with retail sales. Despite Cat population and ownership levels are more extensive than that of dogs. As pets' appropriate healthcare and nutrition are of primary concern, owners often seek pet food; treat containing more ingredients and proteins. Canadian pet owners are willing to spend on beauty products or accessories, such as toys and clothing, and personalized products and technology such as GPS trackers and smart dog houses.



Dry dog food was the largest market in total dog food sales. Dog treats and mixers attained growth and are expected to increase in the forecast period as owners offer their pet's snacks. Whilst premiumization continues to drive growth, Canadian cat owners are value-conscious and less willing to pay a higher price for cat food than dog owners paying for dog food. Go! Solutions company launched Carnivore, a newly repositioned collection of protein-rich kibble for cats, formerly known as Go! Fit + Free.



Canada Pet Food Market Size was US$ 3.34 Billion in 2021

The Canadian pet food market was distributed primarily through store-based retail channels, while the remaining pet food sales were distributed via e-commerce and Veterinary clinics. With the emergence of covid-19 and more at-home living and working, e-commerce increased its distribution channel in 2020. The top five pet food companies in Canada are J.M Smucker, Blue Buffalo, Mars Incorporated, Nestle Purina Pet Food and Colgate-Palmolive Co.



This latest report provides a detailed analysis of Canada Pet Food Industry.



Animal Type - Pet Food Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints:

1. Dog Pet Food

2. Cat Pet Food

3. Other Pet Food

Dog Pet Food has been further sub-segmented from 3 viewpoints:

1. Dry Dog Food

2. Wet Dog Food

3. Dog Treats and Mixers



Cat Pet Food has been further sub-segmented from 3 viewpoints:

1. Dry Dog Food

2. Wet Dog Food

3. Dog Treats and Mixers



Dry & Wet Pet Food has been further sub-segmented from 3 viewpoints:

1. Economy Food

2. Mid-Priced Food

3. Premium Food



Distribution Channels - Canada Pet Food Market has been further segmented from 3 viewpoints:

1. Store-based Retailing

2. Online

3. Veterinary Clinics

Companies Covered:

J.M Smucker

Blue Buffalo

Mars Incorporated

Nestle Purina Pet Food

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Company Insights:

Overview

Recent Development

Financial Sales

