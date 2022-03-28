Kojamo Plc - Post-stabilisation notice

English Danish

28 March 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kojamo plc

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 25 March 2022, Danske Bank A/S (contact: Syndicate- Morten Grove; telephone: +45 45 14 70 33) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: Kojamo plc Guarantor(s) (if any): Not Applicable Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 300,000,000 Description: EUR 300,000,000 2.00% Green Notes due March 2026 Offer price: 99.408%

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, OP Corporate Bank and Swedbank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



