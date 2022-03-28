Global Clinical Trials Markets Report 2022: In 2020, IQVIA Dominated the Market, Followed by PPD, Syneos Health, PRA Health Sciences, and LabCorp - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Market by Phase (Phase I, II, III), Service Type (Site Identification, Laboratory Services, Decentralized Clinical Trial), Therapy Area (Oncology, Infectious Disease), and Application (Vaccines, Cell & Gene Therapy) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clinical trials market is projected to reach USD 52.0 billion by 2026 from USD 38.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of clinical trials, rising prevalence of orphan & rare diseases and high cost of in-house drug development.



"By service type, the laboratory services segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical trials market"



Based on service type, the clinical trials market is segmented into protocol designing, site identification, patient recruitment, laboratory services, bioanalytical testing, analytical testing, clinical trial supply & logistic services, decentralized clinical services, clinical trial data management services, medical device testing services, and other services. Laboratory services is the leading segment of clinical trial services market, this can be attributed to the increasing preference of clinical research professionals to outsource such services.



"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the clinical trials market."



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate in this region can be attributed to the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry in the region, favorable government policies, the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies establishing manufacturing facilities in the region, and the lower cost of clinical trials in the region.



"North America: The North America region accounted for the largest share of the clinical trials market"



North America accounted for the largest share of the clinical trials market. Rapid growth in the biosimilar and biologics markets and an increase in clinical trial activity are the major factors driving the market growth.



Competitive Landscape

In 2020, IQVIA (US) dominated the clinical trial market, followed by PPD (US), Syneos Health (US), PRA Health Sciences (US), and LabCorp (US). Other prominent players in the market are WuXi Apptec (China), SGS (Switzerland), and Medpace Holdings (US).



Premium Insights

Rising Investments in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive the Market Growth

Phase III Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Clinical Trials Market in 2020

Cell-Based Assay Segment Continues to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Investment in Pharmaceutical R&D

Increasing Number of Clinical Trials

High Cost of In-House Drug Development

Rising Prevalence of Orphan and Rare Diseases

Opportunities

Growth in Drugs and Biologics Market Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Rising Demand for Specialized Testing Services Among End-users

Need for Novel Clinical Trial Designs for Complex Cell and Gene Therapies

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Professionals for Clinical Trials

Requirement of Unique Analytical Testing Approaches for Innovative Drug Molecules

Market Trends

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence-Based Tools for Drug Discovery

Increasing Outsourcing Activities in Emerging Asian Economies

Integrated End-To-End R&D Service Solutions

Ranges/Scenarios

Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Trials Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

Ecosystem Analysis

Regulatory Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xicx7z

