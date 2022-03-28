DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 80 - 28 MARCH 2022

On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



166,000



246.39



40,901,010 21/03/2022 13,000 261.63 3,401,190 22/03/2022 12,000 266.04 3,192,480 23/03/2022 12,000 265.59 3,187,080 24/03/2022 15,000 257.22 3,858,300 25/03/2022 40,000 236.00 9,440,000 Accumulated 258,000 247.98 63,980,060

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 258,000 at a total amount of DKK 63,980,060.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,274,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.35%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,925,431.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

