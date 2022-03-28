DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 80 - 28 MARCH 2022
On 3 March 2022, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 3 March 2022 up to and including no later than end April 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 56 of 3 March 2022.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 30 million (approximately DKK 201.5 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
166,000
246.39
40,901,010
|21/03/2022
|13,000
|261.63
|3,401,190
|22/03/2022
|12,000
|266.04
|3,192,480
|23/03/2022
|12,000
|265.59
|3,187,080
|24/03/2022
|15,000
|257.22
|3,858,300
|25/03/2022
|40,000
|236.00
|9,440,000
|Accumulated
|258,000
|247.98
|63,980,060
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 3 March 2022, the total number of repurchased shares is 258,000 at a total amount of DKK 63,980,060.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,274,569 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.35%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 35,925,431.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
Attachments