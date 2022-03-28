To Nasdaq Copenhagen





Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note

Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of EUR 500,000,000 Unsubordinated Notes due 2027, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's and Nykredit Bank A/S’s €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 12 May 2021.

The final terms dated 25 March 2022 and the EMTN Programme dated 12 May 2021 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of ALM and Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Attachment