2022 Statistics | Global Baby Food Market Size & Share Will Surpass USD 42,008.4 Million at 5.90% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report " Baby Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Infant Formula, Baby Cereals, Baby Snacks, Baby Soups), by Type (Inorganic, Organic), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Baby Food Market is expected to grow from USD 29,782.5 Million in 2021 to USD 42,008.4 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.



Synopsis:

The growing awareness pertaining to the importance of breast milk nutrition has led to the increasing popularity of baby foods containing human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) to enhance immune system development. Due to the high prevalence of digestive problems in babies, baby foods that can promote digestive health of infants while providing essential nutrients are gaining popularity which is a factor driving growth of the target market. In addition, due to the rising prevalence of various health-related problems such as obesity, osteoporosis, and high cholesterol, parents are increasingly preferring low-sugar baby foods to incorporate healthy eating habits in their offspring, which in turn is further propelling the Baby Food Market.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Baby Food market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.90% during the forecast period.

The Baby Food market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 29,782.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 42,008.4 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Baby Food market.



List of Prominent Players in the Baby Food Market

Hero Group

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Kewpie Corporation

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

PZ Cussons (UK) Limited

Perrigo Company plc

and Royal Friesland Campina N.V.



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The demand for organic baby food is expanding owing to the increase in the number of working women and the rapid shift towards convenience foods, which is driving the organic Baby Food Market. Today, with a paradigm shift in the organization of modern homes, most adults lack time for household management, especially food preparation and cooking. As a result, the demand for ready-to-eat or packaged foods has increased. These working mothers prefer to have ready-to-eat food items for their children because it saves them time and allows them to maintain a work-life balance along with taking care of the family obligations. Working women are concerned about the nutritional needs of their babies as well as their own work, life and opt for processed baby food products, thereby proliferating growth of the Baby Food Market.

The growing appeal to children by adding a variety of flavors to various baby foods has propelled the development of the baby food industry. Rising health awareness and growing vegan population are increasing the demand for vegetable-rich baby food, which is further augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of products containing natural ingredients and nutritional values while offering multiple flavors is boosting growth of the target market.

Challenges:

The high cost of organic baby food and companies facing cost-effective hurdles in sourcing organic ingredients are factors that may hamper growth of the global Baby Food Market to a certain extent.

Regional Trends:

Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the market for baby food in the past, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the foreseeable future. This is attributed to the high birth rate, growing awareness of organic baby food products among people, increasing women workforce, high disposable income, and extensive research and development (R&D) by various companies in the Baby Food Market. China holds a major share in terms of revenue in the global Baby Food Market in the region. Furthermore, developing economies such as India and Indonesia are expected to boost the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the shifting preference of customers towards online channels, especially in the recent scenario of the pandemic outbreak in order to avoid striding out and, ultimately, stay safe, resulting in high sales of baby food through online channels.

Recent Developments:

In April 2021, The Kraft Heinz Company launched a range of plant-based baby food in order to offer a high-quality vegan diet to the infants. This range includes three types of products such as Potato Bake with green beans & sweet garden peas, Risotto with chickpeas & pumpkin, and Saucy Pasta Stars with beans & carrot.

In November 2020, Nestlé S. A. entered the frozen baby food business with the launch of Freshful Start, an organic, simple food line made with bowls of vegetables and whole grains. These products come in five different vegetable combinations.

This market titled “Baby Food” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 29,782.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 42,008.4 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5.90% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



o Infant Formula



o Baby Cereals



o Baby Snacks



o Baby Soups



o Baby Pureed Food



• Type



o Inorganic



o Organic



• Distribution Channel



o Hypermarkets



o Supermarkets



o Drug Stores



o Specialty Stores



o Online Region & Counties Covered • North America



o U.S.



o Canada



o Mexico



• Europe



o U.K



o France



o Germany



o Italy



o Spain



o Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o South East Asia



o Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



o Brazil



o Argentina



o Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



o GCC Countries



o South Africa



o Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Hero Group



• Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.



• Kewpie Corporation



• DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH



• PZ Cussons (UK) Limited



• Perrigo Company plc



• and Royal Friesland Campina N.V. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

