Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Analysis Report 2022

March 28, 2022 - The "Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report
The hospital-acquired infection control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.07% during 2022-2027
The prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) across healthcare settings and the subsequent rise in demand for disinfection and sanitization products to control the spread of these infections contribute to the market growth.
The market is also growing due to increasing awareness among healthcare practitioners (HCPs) and patients regarding advanced disinfectants and sterilizers and the availability of several effective healthcare disinfectants and sterilizers.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Based on procedure, the global HAI control market is segmented into disinfection, sterilization and others. The disinfection segment is accounted for a major share in 2021. The rising awareness and knowledge among the end-user have further increased the adoption of advanced HAI control products, hence boosting the market growth.
The hospital & clinics segment is dominating the global market and is witnessing steady growth in the forecasted period as hospitals & clinics are the first points of care source to get tested and treated for any disease than other healthcare settings.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The global HAI control market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the second-largest market for HAI control in 2021. Germany, France, Italy, UK and Spain are the major revenue contributor to this region.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The market competition is based solely on parameters such as quality, quantity, technology, safety, and price. The market competition is expected to increase further, with the growing number of products being launched, safety guidelines and government regulations and mergers and acquisitions.
The global HAI control market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period., especially in the developing regions such as APAC, to gain more market share.
Key Growth Enablers
- Increased Use of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization
- High Incidences of HAIS
- Stringent Government Regulations
Key Vendors
- STERIS plc
- Getinge
- Cantel Medical
- 3M
- Ecolab
- Steelco S.p.A
Other Prominent Vendors
- Acuro Organics
- Andersen Sterilizers
- AMY Robotics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- Becto
- B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment
- Contec
- Cetylite
- Cipla
- De Lama
- Fortive
- Fluid Energy Group
- G9 Chemicals
- Hubei Cfull Medical Technology
- Hygiene-Konzepte
- Matachana Group
- Medalkan
- Medline Industries
- MELAG Medizintechnik
- Metall Zug Group
- Metrex Research
- MMM Group
- Pal International
- Parker Laboratories
- P&G (Procter & Gamble)
- Pharmax
- Ruhof
- SCHLUMBOHM Medizin-Labor-Technologie
- SC Johnson
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- Stryker
- Siemens & Acuma
- Systec
- Tuttnauer
- Tristel
- UVD Robots
- Zep
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Demand for Electron-Beam Sterilization
8.2 Adoption of Disinfectant Robots
8.3 Technological Advances in Hai Control
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increased Use of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization
9.2 High Incidences of HAIs
9.3 Stringent Government Regulations
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Complications Linked With Hai Control Procedures
10.2 Growing Demand for Single Use/Disposable Medical Devices
10.3 Complication and Risks Associated With Medical Device Reuse
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Procedure Insights
11.2.2 Product Insights
11.2.3 End-User Insights
11.2.4 Geography Insights
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Procedure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Disinfection
12.4 Sterilization
12.5 Others
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Consumables
13.4 Instruments
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospitals & Clinics
14.4 Infection Control Service Providers
14.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
14.6 Others
15 Geography
15.1 Geographic Overview
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
