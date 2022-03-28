New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanotechnology in Medical Applications: The Global Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0170502/?utm_source=GNW





This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for nanomedicine based on therapeutic areas and geography.



By therapeutic area, the nanomedicine market is segmented into anticancer, CNS products, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatories, cardiovascular, and others.By geography, the nanomedicine market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the Word (ROW).



The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India, and China are included in the regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on nanomedicine companies’ total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 24 tables

- An overview of the global markets for nanotechnology used in medical applications

- Estimation of the market size, and analyses of the global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026

- A review of technologies involved, in-depth analysis of applications in practice, and evaluation of future or potential applications

- Information on significant products in which the nano dimension has made a significant contribution to product effectiveness

- A look at the regulatory environment, healthcare policies, demographics, and other factors that directly affect nanotechnology used in medicine

- Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global market and highlights of the market potential for nanotechnology used in medical applications based on type, application, and region

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott, Abraxis Bioscience, Elan, Orthovita Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Farfield Scientific Ltd.



Summary:

The global nanomedicine market is expected to reach about $REDACTED billion by the end of 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% from 2021 through 2026.



Nano-enabled medical products began emerging on the market over a decade ago, and some have evolved as the best-sellers in their therapeutic categories. The leading areas in which nanomedical products have made an impact are CNS diseases, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and infection control.



The geographic analysis shows that North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for the largest share, REDACTED%, of the global nanomedicine market.This market is projected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2026 from $REDACTED billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



The dominance of the North American region is built on the presence of a vast pool of key market players offering their products in the nanomedicine market.



Moreover, the availability of technologically advanced products and significant investments in nanotechnology-based research in drug discovery studies and cancer therapeutics will also drive the North American market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region’s high growth rate will be due to the drive to address unmet healthcare needs, high prevalence of cancer, high investments in nanotechnology-based research, and growing R&D funding for cancer drug discovery and personalized medicine opportunities.

