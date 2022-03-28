Global Agriculture UAS Applications Market Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sensors for Agriculture Drone Applications

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agriculture UAS Application Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service focuses on global unmanned aerial systems (UAS) agriculture applications. The base year for spending information is 2020, while example market participants and market size estimates are for 2021.

This study discusses market participants, customers, and government agencies that influence the industry. The research focuses mainly on the biggest markets (United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and provides a snapshot of each. Growth opportunities, industry participants, and market drivers and restraints are also discussed. UAS have begun to contribute to increased food production, agriculture efficiency, and profitability.



The boom in precision agriculture is a consequence of the advances in UAS, sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, which are helping drive agricultural growth globally. Food shortages remain a problem in many parts of the world, and UAS applications are helping address these situations.

Though agriculture UAS is a nascent market, changes in the regulatory framework of some regions, particularly in APAC, are affecting the rapid development of these tools. Regulatory environment improvements are contributing to the growth in the sector. The goal of this study is to help firms identify growth opportunities and potential markets for their operation in order to increase market share.

