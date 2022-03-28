New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02720116/?utm_source=GNW





The report includes a discussion of the technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. Furthermore, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global carbon, capture utilization and storage technology market and the current trends within the industry.



The report covers carbon capture, utilization and storage technology segments in brief.The global market for carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies has been analyzed in terms of technologies, source, applications, service, country and region.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the global carbon capture, utilization and storage technology market.The analyst examined key categories and regions of the carbon capture, utilization and storage technology market and forecasted market growth from 2021 to 2026.



The global market size estimates are provided both value ($ million) and in volume (kiloton, KT). All tons in this report are metric tons or MTs (2,205 lbs.), not U.S. tons (2,000 lbs.), unless otherwise noted. The British spelling “tonne” is not used in this report.



Report Includes:

- 84 data tables and 67 additional tables

- An updated overview of the global market for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies

- Estimation of the market size, both in terms of volume and value, and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022-2025, with projection of CAGR through 2026

- Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities and factors influencing the global carbon, capture utilization & storage technologies market and its subsegments

- Highlights of the market potential for carbon, capture utilization & storage technologies market on the basis of technologies, source, applications, service and region

- Description of CCUS value chain, climate policies and regulation of the industry such as Kyoto Protocol and Carbon Pricing

- Discussion on importance of carbon capture technologies for achieving climate objectives, and widening the portfolio of low-carbon power sources, and information on Net-Zero and Negative Emissions

- Insights into the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Evaluation of the companies best positioned to meet the current and future demand of carbon, capture utilization and storage technologies owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

- Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Air Liquide, BASF SE, General Electric, Linde AG and Schlumberger Ltd.



Summary:

CO2 sequestration can be defined as the segregation of CO2, either chemically, as in chemical utilization, or physically, as in geologic storage.The integrated process from capture to sequestration is defined as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).



For both the power sector and industry, carbon capture is the only large-scale option available to reduce emissions at relatively low cost while preserving the value of fossil fuel reserves and existing infrastructures. For CCUS to contribute significant ly to the mitigation of CO2 emissions, it would be necessary to implement thousands of large-scale CCUS projects worldwide over the coming decades, which would require a joint and dedicated effort from industry and policymakers.



National demonstration programs are an essential driver of the development of new technologies. In terms of the number of large demonstration projects, the leading countries are the U.S. , U.K. and China, where numerous projects have been reported. In other countries, such as Australia, and European countries, a number of ambitious projects have been developed in the past years but have been since cancelled or face serious delays.



According to IEA, in the past ten years, around $15 billion capital has been invested in the 15 large-scale CCUS projects that have been commissioned as well as the Kemper County CCUS facility, which was abandoned in 2017. This capital investmentwas supported by approximately $2.8 billion in public grant funding.Moreover, in 2020, governments of different countries along with related industries have announced to invest more than $25 billion in CCUS projects and programs.



Based on the large CCUS plants and projects that we have identified worldwide, we expect the combined CO2 capture capacity based on post-combustion, pre-combustion and oxy-fuel combustion to dominate in 2020 in terms of volume captured.We differentiate between the three main capture systems that can be integrated in both power plants and industrial plants and the inherent capture of CO2 that occurs in industrial processes such as in the gas processing or biofuel sector.



Pre-combustion carbon capture technology held the largest market share in 2020, of REDACTED, followed by postcombustion technology.



While considerable R&D efforts are being made to develop new pathways for converting CO2 to useful products, these emerging applications are still mostly being tested at the laboratory or pilot scale. However, Chinese companies have already started to commercialize CO2-based polymers, thus overtaking Western companies that have been doing extensive research in this field for years.



Despite the many developments being made, CCUS technology has not reached its optimum level.While its importance in terms of helping organizations and governments reach climate goals was recognized long ago, its deployment has been very slow. CCUS investment around the globe consistently accounted for REDACTED of the total global investment in clean energy and efficiency technolo gies.

