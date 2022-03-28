Global Satellite-enabled IoT Services Market Report 2022: Market Landscape is Expanding with Successful Satellite Launches and Services Being Operational by New Participants

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Technologies Powering the Global Satellite-enabled IoT Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study covers the regional- and application-level sizing of the market opportunity in terms of number of devices (sensors), number of terminals, and connectivity services revenue.

The study covers the global satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) services market across the 14 sub-segments of governance, security, emergencies, automotive, maritime, aviation, mass transport, finance, hospitality, retail, oil and gas, utilities, environment, agriculture, industrial, healthcare, smart cities, and consumers.

Key Features



The market landscape is expanding, with successful satellite launches and services being operational by new participants. The planned constellation size for IoT applications is between 2 and 600 satellites, including subsequent phases of the constellation. These constellations are driving down connectivity costs, thus lowering the cost of end-to-end solutions.

The key applications that satellite operators are focusing on include maritime, agriculture, mass transport, governance, and aviation. Market drivers include the increased adoption of smart technologies, increased adoption of predictive analytics for predictive maintenance, low cost and miniaturization of sensors, long battery life, and adoption of dynamic and robust business models.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size for satellite-enabled IoT services across applications?

What is the market size in terms of number of devices (sensors) across each application based on supply?

What is the market size in terms of device revenue across each application and region based on supply?

Who are the key market participants in the industry?

What are the key growth opportunities?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the satellite-enabled IoT services market?

