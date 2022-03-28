Acetic Acid Market Report 2022: Consumption, Production, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: BP Plc, Shanghai Huayi Group Company, LyondellBasell Industries, Daicel Corporation, Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Sopo Group Co. Ltd., Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza, Wacker Chemie AG, Reagents, Vigon International, Noah Chemicals, E & C Chemicals Inc., Barentz, SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp, GJ Chemical, ProChem, Pelican Chemicals, C & E Services, Tedia Company Inc., APAC Chemical Corporation, Aldon Corporation



NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Acetic Acid - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Acetic Acid Market Statistics

Imports 2,930.7 Million USD Exports 2,930.0 Million USD Top Importers India, Belgium, Germany Top Exporters China, U.S., Belgium

Acetic Acid Market Size

After two years of decline, the global acetic acid market increased by X% to $X in 2021. In general, consumption showed a perceptible decline. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, consumption remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Acetic Acid Production

In value terms, acetic acid production reached $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, production recorded a perceptible decline. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 when the production volume increased by X% year-to-year. Global production peaked at $X in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Acetic Acid Exports

Exports

For the third consecutive year, the global market recorded growth in overseas shipments of acetic acid, which increased by X% to X tonnes in 2021. In general, exports saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum in 2021 and are likely to continue growth in the near future. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, acetic acid exports soared to $X in 2021. Overall, total exports indicated a slight expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, exports reached the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

Exports by Country

In 2021, China (X tonnes), distantly followed by the U.S. (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes) were the major exporters of acetic acid, together mixing up X% of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Taiwan (Chinese), while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, China ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Belgium ($X) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global exports.

China saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average acetic acid export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, with an increase of X% against the previous year. Overall, the export price recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. Over the period under review, average export prices reached the maximum at $X per tonne in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Belgium ($X per tonne), while Taiwan (Chinese) ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Acetic Acid Imports

Imports

Global acetic acid imports fell slightly to X tonnes in 2021, waning by -X% on the year before. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum at X tonnes in 2020, and then fell in the following year.

In value terms, acetic acid imports surged to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, total imports indicated a temperate increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, imports reached the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

Imports by Country

In 2021, India (X tonnes) and Belgium (X tonnes) represented the largest importers of acetic acid across the globe, together creating X% of total imports. Germany (X tonnes) took the next position in the ranking, followed by Mexico (X tonnes) and Singapore (X tonnes). All these countries together held near X% share of total imports. The following importers - Brazil (X tonnes), Japan (X tonnes), Thailand (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Indonesia (X tonnes), South Korea (X tonnes) and Pakistan (X tonnes) - together made up X% of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the leading importing countries, was attained by India, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, India ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported acetic acid worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Belgium ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by Germany, with a X% share.

In India, acetic acid imports increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Belgium (+X% per year) and Germany (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average acetic acid import price amounted to $X per tonne, picking up by X% against the previous year. Overall, import price indicated a mild expansion from 2007 to 2021: its price increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, import price attained the peak level and is likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was India ($X per tonne), while Singapore ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by India, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

