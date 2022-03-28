New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets and Technologies for Nanofibers" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01351949/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst delineates the current market status for nanofiber-based products, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.The market is analyzed based on material, application, and region.



Technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, will also be discussed.



The report will include detailed analysis of key trends and opportunities that affect the market’s growth.It will also analyze the major challenges faced by nanofiber manufacturers and end user.



A separate section on current and emerging technologies will provide detailed descriptions of the recent and emerging nanofiber applications in various sectors.



The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the nanofiber market at the global level. The section will include the COVID-19 impact on nanofiber supply and demand, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.



The market sizes and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ millions), considering 2020 as base year, and a market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026.Regional market sizes, with respect to material types and applications, will also be provided.



The impact of COVID-19 will be considered while estimating market sizes.



Report Includes:

- 53 data tables and 66 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for nanofiber technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the global nanofibers market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by material, application, and region

- Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Review of the current market status for nanofiber-based products, technological issues, supply chain analysis, competitive scenario, and COVID-19 implications on nanofibers market at the global level

- Description of the recently issued U.S. patents across each major category, with a summary of patents related to nanofiber materials, fabrication methods, and applications

- Key merger and acquisition deals, development of commercially viable nanofiber products and technologies, and other strategic alliances within the industry

- Company profiles of the leading global players, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., and Toray Industries Inc.



Summary:

Nanofibers are traditionally defined as cylindrical structures having an outer diameter of less than 1,000 nanometers and an aspect ratio (i.e., the ratio between length and width) greater than 50 nanometers. Several types of nanofibers have been developed -

- Carbon.

- Ceramic.

- Glass.

- Metal and alloy.

- Organic.

- Semiconducting.

- Composite.



The analyst has identified nine main industry segments where nanofibers have current and potential uses: consumer, defense and security; electronics and optoelectronics; energy; life science; mechanical, chemical and environmental; sensors and instrumentation; thermal and acoustic insulation; and transportation.



This study highlights the latest developments in nanofiber technology, including material types, fabrication processes and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for nanofiber-based products by segment (i.e., material, application, region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future market growth.



The global nanofiber market was estimated to be valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020, corresponding to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.Applications within the REDACTED sector currently account for the REDACTED market share, at an estimated REDACTED% of the total in 2020, corresponding to $REDACTED million in sales.



Within this sector, nanofibers are being used primarily for the fabrication of filtration media and catalysts.



Nanofibers are used in the production of N95 masks.During the pandemic, several small companies developed masks using nanofibers.



These fibers were made using a technique called “electrospinning.” Several start-up companies produced nanofibers that help to capture aerosol droplets better while providing additional breathability. Some of these manufacturers are producing millions of masks each month.



Nanofiber products for the REDACTED sector represent the REDACTED segment in 2020, with total revenues of $REDACTED million, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market.These products consist mainly of wound dressings, tissue engineering scaffolds and biomedical membranes.



Energy and electronics and optoelectronics currently account for smaller, but still relevant, shares of the market at REDACTED% and REDACTED% of the total, respectively in 2020, while all the remaining applications (i.e.,consumer, sensors, transportation, instrumentation, thermal and acoustic insulation, defense andsecurity) represent a combined share of REDACTED%.

