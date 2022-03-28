New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Technology, Product Type, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248270/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



• By Product Type - Products and Services

• By Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and Others

• By Indication - Ovarian Cancer, Cervical Cancer, and Uterine Cancer

• By End User - Hospitals and Ambulatory Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, and Other End Users



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S., Canada

• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America - Mexico, Brazil, and Rest-of-Latin-America

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Subsequent Decline in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Cost

• Increased Recommendations from Government Organizations and Scientific Societies

• Increased Awareness and Shift Toward Personalized Medicine



Market Challenges



• Limited Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approved Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) tests

• Complexities Involved with Overall Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Process and Result Interpretation

• Reimbursement Challenges Across the Countries



Market Opportunities



• Increased Market Investments and Government Funded Projects

• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Acceptance by Emerging Nations



Key Companies Profiled



Agilent Technologies, Inc., ARUP Laboratories, BGI Genomics, CENTOGENE N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Myriad Genetics, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• Which gynecological cancers have been considered in the report?

• What are the key milestones in the development of next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics?

• What is the scope of next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics in the future?

• What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market?

• What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by the key players to sustain this market?

• What is the impact of COVID-19 on the next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market?

• What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics panels and assays?

• How are next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics being utilized for the development of personalized medicine?

• What is the role of biomarkers in next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics?

• How will the investments by public and private companies and government organizations affect the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market?

• What was the market size of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market in 2020?

• How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• What will be the growth rate of the next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• How will each of the segments of the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

• What is the market size of the next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market in different countries of the world?

• Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market?

• What are the reimbursement scenarios and regulatory structures for the next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market in different regions?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?



Market Overview



Ovarian, cervical, and uterine cancer are the most common gynecological malignancies among women worldwide.Cervical cancer is the fourth most frequently occurring cancer in women.



It is anticipated that cervical cancer cases will increase from approximately 580,000 in 2018 to 700,000 in 2030, with a rise in the annual number of deaths from 311,000 to 400,000.Gynecological cancers are a result of genomic aberrations controlled by epigenetic factors, acquired and heritable mutations, and transcriptional deviations.



A comprehensive understanding of the genomic and molecular framework of gynecologic malignancies is critical in the evolution of potent biomarkers for detection and prevention, molecular profiling, and the development of personalized treatment strategies.



Traditionally, genetic analysis of gynecological malignancies was carried out by analyzing small, single portions of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), referred to as Sanger sequencing.Advanced molecular genetic testing, including next-generation sequencing, microarray, polymerase chain reaction, have contributed significantly to deciphering the molecular profile of gynecological cancers in recent years.



Advancements in the field of sequencing technologies have supported researchers and clinicians to harness knowledge pertaining to these underlying mutations, which further helped the stakeholders to discover biomarkers for guiding targeted therapeutic decisions.



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements of the market.The study defines the products and services utilized for next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics to improve prognosis and quality of life among women.



Mutation molecular profiling is critical for the identification and characterization of unique mutations to facilitate disease manifestation and progression.Comprehensive profiling of biological samples, particularly blood and tissues, can help researchers and clinicians identify specific biomarkers that signify a particular disease.



The study aims at deciphering the potential of next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics in the field of research and diagnostics and its critical role in bolstering the current genomic era to enable personalized medicine in routine healthcare settings.



The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market.Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.



It also aims at answering various aspects of the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints, and challenges that can inhibit the overall market growth and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.



Within the research report, the market has been segmented into ‘product type,’ ‘technology,’ ‘indication,’ ‘end user,’ and ‘regions.’. Each of these segments covers the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, snapshot of the market over the projected years, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market is currently budding due to the presence of various juggernauts such as Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, and PerkinElmer Inc., as well as other medium and small-medium enterprises, that are offering a wide range of next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics products and services in the market. Several companies are attempting to enter the market and sustain themselves in the competition by adopting different strategies varying from partnerships and collaborations to business expansions and product launches.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248270/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________