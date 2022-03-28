New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Capillary Electrophoresis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Mode, Application, End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248269/?utm_source=GNW



• By Product Type - Instrument, Consumables, and Software

• By Mode - Capillary Gel Electrophoresis (CGE), Capillary Zone Electrophoresis (CZE), Capillary Electro Chromatography (CEC), and Other Mode

• By Application - Nucleic Acid Analysis and Protein Analysis

• By End User - Academic and Research Institutions, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Other End User



Regional Segmentation



• North America: U.S., Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Switzerland, and Rest-of- Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Strategic Initiatives by Key Market Players

• Increasing Adoption of Sequencing in Various Research Fields

• Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine



Market Challenges



• Lack of Infrastructure and Expertise

• High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

• Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario



Market Opportunities



• Government and Private Support for Capillary Electrophoresis on a Large Scale

• Novel Diagnostic Applications



Key Companies Profiled



QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Bio-Techne, PerkinElmer Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Helena Laboratories, BiOptic Inc., LABGENE Scientific SA, Hitachi Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated



Key Questions Answered in this Report:



• How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment? Following are the segments:

o Product type (instrument, consumables, and software)

o Mode (capillary gel electrophoresis, capillary zone electrophoresis, and capillary electro chromatography)

o Applications (nucleic acid analysis and protein analysis)

o End user (academic and research institutions, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users)

o Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World)

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global capillary electrophoresis market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global capillary electrophoresis market?

• How is each segment of the global capillary electrophoresis market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what will be the expected revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for capillary electrophoresis?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global capillary electrophoresis market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

• What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2021-2031? Which capillary electrophoresis product type is anticipated to have the most promising growth?

• What are the key applications in the global capillary electrophoresis market? What are the major segments of these applications? What technologies are dominating these application segments?

• What are the major technologies that are employed in the global capillary electrophoresis market? Which is the dominating technology?

• Who are the primary end users of the global capillary electrophoresis market? Which is the fastest-growing end-use segment in the global capillary electrophoresis market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in the global capillary electrophoresis market, and what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major capillary electrophoresis manufacturer?

• What is the scope of the global capillary electrophoresis market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World? Which capillary electrophoresis application and end user dominate these regions?

• What are the emerging trends in the global capillary electrophoresis market? How are these trends revolutionizing the diagnostic procedure?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

• What are the regulatory procedures that are required to unify the approval process for emerging capillary electrophoresis? How will these enhance the reimbursement scenario?

• What are the gaps in regularizing optimum capillary electrophoresis adoption in regular healthcare routines? How are these gaps being tackled?



Market Overview



Capillary electrophoresis encompasses a rapidly evolving range of consumables, software, and systems that facilitate pathogen detection, viral load estimation, antibiotic and antiviral therapy selection, diagnosis of cancer, and other diseases, by the detection and analysis of proteins and nucleic acid sequences. Capillary electrophoresis also offers prognostic assessments for a wide range of diseases, as well as assistance with treatment selection and monitoring of drug treatment efficacy and is broadly used for nucleic acid analysis and protein analysis applications.



Our healthcare experts have found the capillary electrophoresis market to be one of the stable markets, and the global market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period 2021-2031.



Factors fueling the growth of the market include strategic initiatives by key market players and increasing adoption of sequencing in various research fields increase in adoption of personalized medicine; despite rapid advanced industry growth, several key issues need to be addressed to facilitate future growth. Lack of infrastructure and expertise high capital requirement hampering the expansion of global reach uncertain reimbursement scenario further, some of the opportunities, such as government and private support for capillary electrophoresis on large-scale novel diagnostic applications, provide growth to the market.



Within the research report, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, mode, application, end user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in advanced technologies such as molecular diagnostics.



Based on region, North America holds the largest share, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Switzerland

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248269/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________