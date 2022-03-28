New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automatic Tire Inflation System Market by Type, On-Highway Vehicle, Off-Highway, EV, Sales Channel, Component & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05605364/?utm_source=GNW

However, in 2020, factors like COVID-19, regional disparities, weakness in economy, and lagging vaccination timetables, particularly in poor countries, resulted in the decline in global vehicle production.

However, a strong rebound in global vehicle production with the recovery of major industries across the globe since the middle of last year has helped soften the impact of the pandemic for automotive industry. The global economic recovery is also expected to be fueled by the higher production of vaccines and vaccination rates, allowing businesses to reopen more quickly.

Heavy duty vehicle segment accounts for the largest share in the ATIS market, as heavy trucks are used for logistics purpose and need properly inflated tires always

The Heavy vehicle segment is estimated to lead the market in terms of value during the forecast period due to the higher demand for ATIS systems in heavy duty vehicles. The increase in tire life and fuel efficiency is the key factor driving the growth of the automatic tire inflation system market in heavy duty vehicles.

>100 HP agricultural tractors & construction equipment employs ATIS, and the demand is expected to increase in future

The farm vehicles sector holds the largest share in off-highway vehicle segment.These vehicles require low tire pressure for better operation and high fuel efficiency.



When tire pressure reduces, the footprint of the tire becomes broader, and the load gets circulated over a larger area.Load circulation helps decrease the motion resistance in soft soils.



As the tire pressure reduces, the fuel efficiency and performance of the tires improve.The automatic tire inflation system lowers the tire pressure of agricultural tractors, which results in better fuel efficiency and high performance.



The farm tractors ATIS market is anticipated to grow from USD 9.3 million in 2021 to USD 20.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.5%.

OE fitted ATIS are first preference of the customers, as it is customized as per the vehicle axles and transmission design

The OEM segment holds the largest share in sales channel in ATIS market. The OEM segment is projected to grow from USD 53.4 million in 2021 to USD 108.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. OEMs are employing the ATIS system in vehicles and are designing the chassis as per the requirement of the ATIS system. The demand for ATIS in the OE market is growing due to the increased tire blowouts and improved tire life and fuel efficiency.



Vehicle electrification in heavy duty segment is going to drive the ATIS market in Electric Vehicle segment

The growing demand for Electric vehicles especially in the heavy duty category is expected to increase the ATIS demand.This is because vehicle electrification would lead to more demand for increased range and battery efficiency in the vehicle.



This is expected to drive growth for the ATIS market globally.These ATIS systems completely enhance performance of EV, thereby driving its market.



This market is seen to dominated especially by ATIS for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) which is set to see a CAGR of 59.5 % and set to grow from USD 0.6 million in 2021 to USD 6.3 million in 2027.



North America is projected to be the highest growing regional market

The market in the North America region is projected to be the largest.The North America region comprises the North America, Canada and Mexico.



The increase in demand for on-highway segment vehicles in United States has also contributed to the growth of the ATIS market in this region. The increasing number of commercial trailers is expected to boost the growth of the ATIS market.

In 2021, the US was the largest market for automatic tire inflation systems for on-highway vehicles in the region, with a market share of 93.1%, followed by Canada (4.7%) and Mexico (2.2%). North America is the largest manufacturer of light commercial vehicles. In the coming years, the region is expected to witness growth in the automatic tire inflation system market for all vehicle types.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and strategy directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company Type: Automatic tire inflation system Providers – 80% and Automotive OEM– 20%

• By Designation: C Level - 50%, Directors- 30%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 60%, Europe - 20%, North America –5%, and RoW-15%

Dana Incorporated (US), MICHELIN (France), IDEX Corporation (US), Enpro Industries (US), MERITOR (US), SAF-HOLLAND (Germany), and CLAAS (Germany) are the prominent players in the automatic tire inflation system market.



Research Coverage:

The study segments the automatic tire inflation system market and forecasts the market size based on By Type (Central & Continuous Tire Inflation), By Component (ECU, Compressor, Rotary Union, Buffer Tank, Air Delivery System & Pressure Sensor), By On-Highway Vehicle (Light-duty Vehicle & Heavy Duty Vehicle), By Off-Highway Vehicle (Agricultural tractors & Construction Equipment), By Electric Heavy Duty Vehicle (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), By Sales Channel (OEM & Aftermarket), & By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World [RoW]).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the major automatic tire inflation system manufacturers in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall automatic tire inflation system market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

