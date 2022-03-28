Global Contact Lenses Markets, 2022-2027 - Introduction of Hi-Tech Contact Lenses / Increasing Use of Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses / High Consumer Preference for Premium Cosmetic Lenses

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Lenses Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The contact lenses market is growing at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. Contact lenses constitute an essential component of the global vision care market. The growing adoption of contact lenses for restoring multiple vision dysfunctions, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia, will promote the growth of the global contact lenses market. The growing focus on the aesthetic look and the popularity of colored contact lenses in the fashion industry will boost the demand for these vision care products in the global market.

CONTACT LENSES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Silicone hydrogel contact lenses benefit like they can help minimize risk, including red eyes, swollen corneas, and blurred vision. Some of the factors why silicon hydrogel lenses are preferred are extended wear, continuous wear, increased comfort, and performance.

The changing lifestyle and environmental conditions such as smoking, high exposure to UV rays, pollutants also enhance the number of eye disorders such as refractive error, cataracts, and glaucoma. The increase in the diabetic population also contributes to the rise of eye disorders such as glaucoma, retinopathy, cataracts, temporary blurring of vision. All these factors are expected to boost the demand for corrective contact lenses in the market during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

North America: North America is considered an attractive market for contact lenses due to high healthcare spending in the region. In the US, cosmetic contact lenses usage is also comparatively high. This is due to the increased awareness and importance of aesthetic looks among the US population.

APAC: In 2021, APAC accounted for more than 30% of the global contact lenses market. It is also the second-largest player in the contact lenses market. Japan accounts for 27% of the share in APAC in the contact lenses market. What's unique is that it is illegal for eye doctors to sell or distribute contact lenses. So many doctors own and operate contact lens retail stores. Thus doctors play an essential role in influencing the pricing of the products.

Companies Mentioned





Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

The Cooper Companies

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb

Bescon

BenQ Materials

ClearLab

CAMAX OPTICAL

Clerio Vision

Contamac

Essilor

Ginko International

Hoya

INTEROJO

Menicon

Medios

NeoVision

Oculus

Polytouch

Sensimed

St. Shine Optical

Shanghai Weicon Optical

SEED

Solotica Industria e Comercio

SynergEyes

UltraVision CLPL

Visioneering Technologies

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

ZEISS





