Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PCAS Market Report 2022 Market is Expected to Record a Value of USD 4728.19 Million in 2028, Rising at a CAGR of 5.50% | Vantage Market Research

According to a new market research report published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the VNA and PCAS Market is expected to grow from USD 3,429.10 Million in 2021 to USD 4728.19 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.



Medical imaging technology is evolving at a rapid pace in recent years. Even though medical images are of the highest quality and resolution today, there are still some issues with their storage and archive. Electronic systems have been developed to store imaging data, but also retrieve, share, and disseminate medical images in order to ensure proper image archiving, which has led to the increasing adoption of PACS and VNA. PACS allows for the storage and access of medical images, including CT and MRI scans, ultrasounds, and standard digital X-rays; whereas VNA stores medical images in a standard format with a standard interface. VNA's core objective is to provide back-up and archiving of images in the event that vendors change.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the VNA and PCAS market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.50% during the forecast period.

The VNA and PCAS market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 3,429.10 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4728.19 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide VNA and PCAS market.



List of Prominent Players in the VNA and PCAS Market

Novarad Corporation (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

INFINITT Healthcare Co.

Ltd. (South Korea)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Hyland Software, Inc. (U.S.)

Agfa-Gevaert Group (U.S.)

GE Company (U.S.)

Mach7 Technologies (U.S.)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Bridge Head Software Ltd. (U.K.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

ASPYRA, LLC (U.S.)

and Change Healthcare Inc. (U.S.)



Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is the best precaution to take in terms of teleradiology services as healthcare facilities switch to telehealth services. During this period of social distancing, telehealth services have been a very helpful tool for people to find their way to doctors. Telehealth services make it easy for patients to get diagnosis and check-ups. Radiologists, for example, can still provide interpretations and communicate with referring physicians without making any physical contact via teleradiology. Government agencies of developed and developing countries took all necessary steps during the pandemic to promote the adoption of telehealth services. The VNA & PACS market is growing faster than ever because of initiatives for widespread adoption of telehealth and teleradiology services.

A number of factors, including the presence of favorable government regulations for top markets, as well as the growing demand for standard storage, disaster recovery, and lifecycle management solutions, are driving the global VNA and PCAS Market. Consolidation of patient information through the integration of VNAs with electronic health records (EHRs) is one of the major trends in this market.

Challenges:

The VNA and PCAS Markets are experiencing extremely long lifecycles, which is restraining growth of the target market in the long run. In addition, data breaches and misinterpretation of VNA are likely to continue to hamper market growth in the forecast period and that can influence consumer’s purchasing decisions to a significant extent.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/vna-and-pcas-market-1389

Regional Trends:

North America market is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue and is projected to dominate the VNA & PACS market during the forecast period. This is attributed to improved acceptance of advanced technologies, easier access to medical image management solutions, and the presence of many leading medical players. However, the Asia Pacific VNA and PCAS Market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising healthcare spending in the region for improving healthcare infrastructure and digital health, coupled with the adoption of advanced imaging technologies in the industry, and government initiatives to promote EMRs and telehealth are some of the factors expected to proliferate growth of the VNA and PCAS Market in the countries in the region.

Recent Developments:

In July 2020, Hyland Software, Inc. (US) partnered with Life Image Inc. (US) to improve interoperability within the healthcare system and provide physicians and other hospital staff with vital access to images from any device, anytime by merging Life Image’s digital image exchange network with Hyland’s Nil Read enterprise and diagnostic viewer.

The VNA and PCAS Market report covers 134 Pages with detailed TOC on "VNA and PCAS Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Imaging Modality (Angiography, Mammography, Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging), by Type (PACS Vender, VNA Software), by Mode of Delivery (On-Site (Premise), Hybrid, Web/Cloud-based), by Usage Model (Single Department, Multiple Departments, Multiple Sites), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the VNA and PCAS Market?

How will the VNA and PCAS Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the VNA and PCAS Market?

What is the VNA and PCAS market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the VNA and PCAS Market throughout the forecast period?

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3,429.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4728.19 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5.50% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Imaging Modality

• Angiography

• Mammography

• Computed Tomography

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging

• Ultrasound

• Other Imaging Modalities



• Type

• PACS Vender

• VNA Software



• Mode of Delivery

• On-Site (Premise)

• Hybrid

• Web/Cloud-based



• Usage Model

• Single Department

• Multiple Departments

• Multiple Sites



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Novarad Corporation (U.S.)



• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)



• INFINITT Healthcare Co.



• Ltd. (South Korea)



• Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)



• Hyland Software, Inc. (U.S.)



• Agfa-Gevaert Group (U.S.)



• GE Company (U.S.)



• Mach7 Technologies (U.S.)



• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)



• Bridge Head Software Ltd. (U.K.)



• IBM Corporation (U.S.)



• Sectra AB (Sweden)



• ASPYRA, LLC (U.S.)



• and Change Healthcare Inc. (U.S.)



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

