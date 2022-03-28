Capgemini SE: Availability of the preparatory documents relating to the General Meeting

English French

CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,379,132,192

Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)

330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, March 28, 2022.

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May 19th, 2022

Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

The Capgemini SE Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Pavillon Gabriel, 5 avenue Gabriel, Paris (8th District).

Shareholders are asked to regularly consult the 2022 Shareholders’ Meeting section of the Company’s website (https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2022-shareholders-meeting/). This section will be regularly updated with details of how to participate at the Shareholders’ Meeting and/or changes to these details to reflect changes in the sanitary situation and legislative or regulatory provisions subsequent to the publication of the Notice of Meeting.

As a precaution, shareholders are invited to vote by post or by internet via the VOTACCESS platform or to grant their proxy to the Chairman.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be streamed live on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. (Paris time) on the Company’s website with a replay subsequently available (see link above).

The first Notice of Meeting (“Avis de réunion”), which includes the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors to this Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, was published in the BALO (“Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires”) dated March 28, 2022. It includes the instructions for participating and voting and is available online on the Company’s website (see link above).

The preparatory documentation relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be communicated or disclosed to shareholders as from today, according to the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

For more information, please don’t hesitate to contact your bank or Capgemini’s Shareholder Relations Department: actionnaires@capgemini.com.

