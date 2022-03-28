The global digital pathology market is projected to reach USD 1,371 million by 2026 from USD 736 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2%

New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Pathology Market by Product, Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05160314/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the high costs of digital pathology systems are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



The scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.

The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020

This is due to the increasing number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations among research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories.



The drug discovery, segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.

Growth in R&D expenditure fueled by the need for numerous preclinical and clinical studies performed during the drug discovery and development process is a major factor responsible for market growth.



The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of digital pathology for drug discovery studies and drug toxicology testing. Biotechnology companies also use digital pathology for biobanking, biopharmaceutical studies, molecular assays, and the development of individualized medicine.



The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021–2026).

North America accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. The increasing prevalence of cancer, rising demand for quality diagnostics, the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies, and the implementation of favorable initiatives by the governments in the US and Canada are major factors driving the growth of the digital pathology market in North America.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 29%, Tier 2: 37%, and Tier 3: 34%

• By Company Type (Demand-side): Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 10%

• By Designation: C-level: 35%, Director-level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 32%, Asia-Pacific: 22%, and RoW:11%

The major players in the Digital Pathology market include Leica Biosystems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US), XIFIN, Inc. (US), Huron Digital Pathology (Canada), Visiopharm A/S (Denmark), Aiforia Technologies Oy (Finland), Akoya Biosciences (US), Corista (US), Indica Labs (US), Objective Pathology Services (Canada), Sectra AB (Sweden), OptraSCAN (US), Glencoe Software (US), KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. (China), Inspirata, Inc. (US), PathAI (US), Proscia Inc. (US), Kanteron Systems (Spain), Mikroscan Technologies (US), Motic (US), and Paige (US).



