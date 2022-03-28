The PMMA microspheres market is estimated to grow to USD 410 million by 2026 from USD 296 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7%

New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PMMA Microspheres Market by Application and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04042224/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing level of standard across the globe is continuously increasing the demand for flat panel displays. Also, the digital economy boom and the growing electronics industry are likely to boost the demand for electronic products, which is expected to boost the PMMA microspheres’ demand. All these factors are expected to drive the PMMA microspheres market.



Paints & Coatings is expected to be the fastest-growing PMMA microspheres application of the PMMA microspheres market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026

Paints & coatings and printing inks application is projected to be the fastest-growing application in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026.This is due to increased construction activities globally and the demand for premium architecture and coatings.



The premium segments use more microspheres than the cost-effective segments as these microspheres provide soft texture with a matte finish. Therefore, the increasing demand for premium segment coatings is expected to fuel the growth in the PMMA microspheres market.



high demand for premium products from cosmetics and paints & coatings segment is driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific has a remarkable mixture of developing and relatively developed economies.On the one hand, where the developing economies provide cheap labor and a large consumer base of a high population, the developed economies bring the technological expertise and fill in the requirements for advancements.



India and China are the fastest developing economies globally and have a large consumer base.They offer cheap labor and the highest consumption contribution towards major chemical industries.



The increasing disposable income in these developing countries like Taiwan and South Korea fuels the demand for premium segments in paints & coatings and cosmetics applications. All these factors drive the demand for PMMA microspheres in Asia Pacific region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,



The key players profiled in the report Sekisui Kasei Co.Ltd (Japan), Dynea AS (Norway), HEYO Enterprises Co.



Ltd (Taiwan), Imperial Microspheres (US), Cospheric LLC (US), Microchem (Switzerland), Lab261 (US), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan), Kobo Products Inc. (US), and Kuraray Co. Ltd (Japan), Microbeads AS (Norway), Trinseo (US), among others.



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for PMMA microspheres based application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for PMMA microspheres.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the PMMA microspheres market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on PMMA microspheres offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for PMMA microspheres across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global PMMA microspheres market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the PMMA microspheres market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04042224/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________