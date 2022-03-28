Global Date Fruit Market Size, Share, 2022 Movements By Key Findings, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2027 Research Report by Industry Research Biz

Pune, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. "

About Date Fruit Market:

Date Fruits were one of the few crop plants that could survive desert conditions, and became a reliable source of food in an otherwise inhospitable climate. Sumerian, Babylonian, Egyptian, and other ancient people used the palm for house construction and thatching as well as for food. It was spread across northern Africa along the coast and at oases by nomadic people, where it became a staple crop.

Dates are the fruit product of the date palm, a tree native to the Middle East and Africa. Date palms grow thick clusters of date fruits below their fronds. Unripe date fruits are green in color, and but they slowly turn yellow-orange as they mature. Fully ripe dates are a rich brown color with thick, glossy, sticky skin. The center of the sweet date flesh contains a small pit.

Global Date Fruit key players include Al Foah, Al Barakah Dates Factory, Maghadi Dates, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 3%.

Middle East and Africa is the largest market, with a share about 90%, followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe, both have a share about 10 percent.

In terms of product, Conventional is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Conventional, followed by Organic.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Date Fruit Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Date Fruit market.

In 2020, the global Date Fruit market size was US$ 12150 million and it is expected to reach US$ 17240 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Date Fruit Market include:

Al Foah

Al Barakah Dates Factory

Hadiklaim Date Growers

Maghadi Dates

Ario

Egyptian Export Center

GNS Pakistan

Barari Group

Haifa Dates

ALMoosawi

Atul Rajasthan Date Palm

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Conventional Date Fruit

Organic Date Fruit

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Whole Date product

Date Syrup

Date Paste

Deep Processing

Cakes and Pastries

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Date Fruit market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Date Fruit market in terms of revenue.

