The global cooling tower market size is projected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 2.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2026

HVACR accounted for the fastest growth in the cooling tower market in terms of value.

HVACR systems are primarily installed in commercial buildings such as offices, hospitals, and schools.In these commercial buildings, heat is generated by computers, people, and continuous exposure to sunlight.



The HVACR systems trap the heat through air handlers and immediately transfer it to refrigerants through the heat exchangers.The refrigerant condenses the heat into vapor, which is further converted to water.



Once the water is warm, it cannot be reused for cooling.Therefore, cooling towers are installed in HVACR systems to convert this water steam to cold water.



The towers cool the warm water that returns from the heat exchanger and boosts water reusability.



Evaporative is the largest type of cooling tower.



Evaporative cooling towers have the highest demand in industrial processes around the world. These towers are majorly used in industries which have larger cooling requirements such as in electrical power generation.



The market for the evaporative cooling tower is expected to grow at a significant pace over the next five years due to rapid industrialization and surge in the installation of these towers to prevent damage caused due to excessive heating.Evaporative cooling towers are being widely positioned in hot-dry climates to cool outdoor air and circulate it in a building or an area.



They are also being used significantly in HVAC systems. The growth of the evaporative cooling tower market is majorly attributed to the rising installation of direct and indirect evaporative cooling systems



North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for cooling tower

North America is the second-largest cooling tower market, which accounted for a share of 25.1%, in terms of value, in 2020. According to ICCA-chem economic analysis report, base chemicals and fertilizers dominate the chemical industry in North America. According to the Center of Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the development of abundant tight oil and unconventional natural gas resources drives the economic growth of North America.



The key players in this market are EVAPCO (US), Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (US), SPX Corporation (US), Artech Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd. (India), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (US), Brentwood Industries (US), Johnson Controls Inc. (Ireland), Paharpur Cooling Tower Ltd. (India), Enexio (Germany), and Hamon & CIE International (Belgium).



