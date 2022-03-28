The Worldwide Head-up Display Industry is Expected to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Head-up Display Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global head-up display market size is valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be USD 6.4 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2027. The growing demand of factors such as combination of satellite navigation technology and head-up display is expected to grow the market at estimated rate.



The combination of satellite navigation technology and head-up displays is driving the growth of the head-up display market for automotive applications. This combination enables the projection of navigational information related to vehicles directly on their windshields, thereby enabling drivers to remain focused on driving, as well as allowing them to easily follow the navigation instructions displayed on the windshields.

Additionally, this combination uses gesture control and voice recognition systems to help drivers access Google maps, receive phone calls, and perform several other tasks. Drivers can monitor the speed of their vehicles, as well as other information such as tire pressure and fuel level using these displays. Head-up displays equipped with satellite navigation technology enable the adjustment of the brightness level of displays during the night and daytime, as well as display images in more than one color.



Growing demand for improvement of in-vehicle experience to drive the growth of cloud data center



HUDs in vehicles have been able to enhance the overall driving experience by providing more information to the driver and eliminating the chaos of switches and knobs. The HUD is mounted in front of the driver between the windshield and the DIM. It has a resolution of 480x320 pixels (width, height) with adjustable height settings (to suit all users) and brightness settings. It is perceived as floating in the air two meters in front of the car on the driver's side and has the same size as a 10-inch tablet device. It consists of several components that together make it possible to project an image in front of the driver. An LCD display projects an image on a mirror that reflects the image on the windscreen. There are different types of projectors that generate the HUD picture on the windshield.



North America is the fastest-growing region in the data center accelerator market



The head-up display market in North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 26.5% between 2022 and 2027. The US, Canada, and Mexico are key contributors to the growth of the head-up display market in North America. The market in this region has witnessed significant advancements in the past few years in terms of technological advancements in vehicles. Some of the key factors driving the growth of the head-up display market in North America are the increased awareness about active safety systems deployed in automobiles and aircraft during their manufacturing and a rise in demand for premium and luxury cars equipped with head-up displays

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Head-Up Display Market

4.2 Head-Up Display Market in APAC, by Application and Country

4.3 Head-Up Display Market: Developed and Developing Markets, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

4.4 Conventional Head-Up Display Market, by Type

4.5 Head-Up Display Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Passenger and Vehicle Safety

5.2.1.2 Enhanced Convenience Offered by Combination of Satellite Navigation Technology and Head-Up Displays

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Improvement of In-Vehicle Experience

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Connected Vehicles Across the World

5.2.1.5 Increasing Demand for Technologically Advanced Head-Up Displays

5.2.1.6 Growing Adoption of Ar-Based Head-Up Displays

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Space Constraints in Automotive Cockpits

5.2.2.2 High Luminance, Power, and Brightness Requirements of Head-Up Displays

5.2.2.3 Incorrect Interpretation of Symbols Used in Head-Up Displays

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Semi-Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Screen-Less Displays

5.2.3.3 Enhanced Driving Experience Offered by Ar-Based Head-Up Displays

5.2.3.4 Introduction of Portable Huds at Lower Prices in Low and Middle Car Segments

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chains and Global Chip Shortage

5.2.4.2 High Costs of Advanced Head-Up Displays

5.2.4.3 Availability of Laser-Based Volumetric Displays as Alternatives to Head-Up Displays

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.6 Display Ecosystem

5.7 Head-Up Display Market: Case Studies

5.7.1 Garmin Collaborated with Ford Motors to Integrate Its Navigation Technology

5.7.2 Pioneer Partnered with Continental to Develop Cockpit Solutions

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Revenue Shift in Head-Up Display Market

5.10 Regulatory Standards

5.10.1 Standards in Its/C-Its

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Features of Head-Up Displays

6.3.1 Field of View

6.3.2 Resolution

6.3.3 Brightness

6.3.4 Accuracy

6.3.5 Combiner Transmittance

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.4.1 Cathode Ray Tubes

6.4.2 Light-Emitting Diodes

6.4.3 Optical Waveguides

6.4.4 Microelectromechanical Systems

7 Head-Up Display Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conventional Head-Up Displays

7.2.1 Windshield-Based Head-Up Displays

7.2.1.1 Windshield-Based Head-Up Displays Use Projectors and a Set of Mirrors to Relay Information

7.2.2 Combiner-Based Head-Up Displays

7.2.2.1 Combiner-Based Head-Up Displays Can be Accommodated in Less Space in Automotive Cockpits

7.3 Ar-Based Head-Up Displays

7.3.1 Installation of Ar-Based Head-Up Displays in Luxury Cars to Fuel Their Global Demand

8 Head-Up Display Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Video Generators

8.2.1 Video Generators Act as An Interface Between Projection Units and Data to be Displayed

8.3 Projectors/Projection Units

8.3.1 Increased Use of High Version Pico Projectors in Head-Up Displays to Support Market Growth

8.3.2 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (Lcos) Projectors

8.3.3 Digital Light Processing (Dlp) Projectors

8.3.4 Laser Beam Steering (Lbs) Projectors

8.4 Display Units

8.4.1 Display Units Process Images to Display Them on Windshields of Vehicles or Combiners

8.4.2 Digital Micromirror Device (Dmd) Technology

8.4.3 Liquid Crystal Display (Lcd) Technology

8.4.4 Liquid Crystal on Silicon Technology

8.4.4.1 Nematic Lcos Displays

8.4.4.2 Ferroelectric Lcos Displays

8.5 Software

8.5.1 Software Applications Are Incorporated in Head-Up Displays for Navigational Purposes

8.6 Other Components

9 Head-Up Display Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aviation

9.2.1 Civil Aviation

9.2.1.1 Civil Aircraft

9.2.1.1.1 Use of Head-Up Displays in Commercial and Civil Aircraft to Provide Required Information to Pilots is Increasing

9.2.1.2 Civil Helicopters

9.2.1.2.1 Deployment of Head-Up Displays in Civil Helicopters is Increasing for Providing Information Related to Flight Safety

9.2.2 Military Aviation

9.2.2.1 Aircraft

9.2.2.1.1 Military Aircraft Use Head-Up Displays to Provide Cockpit Information to Pilots

9.2.2.2 Helicopters

9.2.2.2.1 Modern Military Helicopters Use Head-Up Displays During War Missions

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Passenger Cars

9.3.1.1 Passenger Cars Segment Projected to Dominate Head-Up Display Market for Automotive Applications

9.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

9.3.2.1 Formulation of Mandates and Regulations Regarding Vehicle Safety to Fuel Adoption of Advanced Safety Features in Commercial Vehicles

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Revenue Analysis: Top 3 Companies

11.3 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

11.4 Market Share Analysis, 2021

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Pervasive

11.5.3 Emerging Leader

11.5.4 Participant

11.6 Head-Up Display Market: Company Footprint

11.6.1 Application and Regional Footprint Analysis of Top Players

11.7 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

11.7.1 Progressive Company

11.7.2 Responsive Company

11.7.3 Dynamic Company

11.7.4 Starting Block

11.8 Competitive Situations & Trends

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Nippon Seiki

12.1.2 Continental

12.1.3 Visteon Corporation

12.1.4 Denso Corporation

12.1.5 Bosch

12.1.6 Pioneer Corporation

12.1.7 Bae Systems

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Yazaki Corporation

12.2.2 Garmin

12.2.3 Panasonic

12.2.4 Honeywell Aerospace

12.2.5 Thales Group

12.2.6 Microvision

12.2.7 Renesas Electronics

12.2.8 Collins Aerospace

12.2.9 STMicroelectronics

12.2.10 Alps Alpine

12.2.11 Elbit Systems

12.2.12 Saab Ab

12.2.13 Transdigm Group

12.3 Key Innovators

12.3.1 WayRay

12.3.2 Hudway

12.3.3 Envisics

12.3.4 I4Drive

12.3.5 Texas Instruments

13 Appendix

